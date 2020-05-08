Eurythmics' and Songland's Dave Stewart Awards Trackd Artist $6,000 and Recording Deal

Top left, Co-founder of Eurythmics and Executive producer of Songland, Dave Stewart. Competition winner welsh singer/ songwriter, Otto, bottom right.

Quarantine competition headed by Dave Stewart and hosted by Trackd music App announces winners!

Trackd is becoming a go to collaboration community and I can’t wait to hear what comes next.” — Dave Stewart

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning singer, songwriter, producer and Eurythmics co-founder, Dave Stewart, announced the winner of the Trackd songwriting competition for artists in quarantine.

There was joy for Welsh artist Otto who claimed the $6,000* prize and will see his collaboration with Dave Stewart released on Stewart’s brand new Bay Street Records label. Otto’s take on Dave Stewart’s song idea came out ahead of a wide selection of high calibre entries. An imaginative rework sparked Dave’s imagination and the two have since been working on the song to be released as a single. The promise of a hot summer track. “I was drawn towards Otto because he used my basic track as inspiration and then took it to another place. That allowed me to use my imagination on how I could produce it into something special. Choosing an overall winner proved difficult, with so many professional entries, so I decided there needed to be runners up, these included English artist Archie Norris; USA based Jazz artist Michael Incavo (working on an instrumental) and Sweden’s fast rising hip hop songstress Adee standing out.”

The competition, brainchild of Eurythmics' Dave Stewart, co-founder and executive producer of hit NBC TV show Songland, saw artists release their collaboration on music creation and sharing platform Trackd. The initiative behind the contest encouraged artists in lockdown to use their time to get creative. To listen to the winning demos in progress head over to the Trackd website.

Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics is an early adopter of Trackd and a champion of young talent said, “using Trackd now for eight track recordings and mixing reminds me of making ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)’ which I recorded and produced on a 8-track tape recorder back in the day. If the song is great you don’t need more than eight tracks. Trackd is becoming a go to collaboration community and I can’t wait to hear what comes next.”

Trackd has a fast growing user base of 270,000 artists in 161 countries and is helping Musicians, Singers, Songwriters, Producers and DJs to create and publish music together remotely.

Trackd is currently offering users free upgrades to their premium software to allow users the ability to make the most of working from home.



