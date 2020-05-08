Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (8th May 2020)

Total cumulative confirmed positive cases - 257

Total number of deaths - 17

Active new cases - 26

Active cases at Isolation Centres - 186

Cumulative recoveries - 54

Number currently in quarantine - 1,792

Number discharged from quarantine - 1,806



