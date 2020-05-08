Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (8th May 2020)
Total cumulative confirmed positive cases - 257
Total number of deaths - 17
Active new cases - 26
Active cases at Isolation Centres - 186
Cumulative recoveries - 54
Number currently in quarantine - 1,792
Number discharged from quarantine - 1,806Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
