Contagion risk forces State of Emergency extension

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 8 - The risk of spreading on a large scale in the community of the Covid 19, led the National Assembly (AN) to approve unanimously this Friday, the request of the Head of State, João Lourenço, for the third 15-day extension of the State of Emergency. ,

President João Lourenço's request was unanimously approved by the parliamentarians, who gave the green light for another 15 days of the exception regime in Angola.

According to the State Minister and Head of Security House of the President, Pedro Sebastião, the measure cames from the fact that the risks of contagion of Covid-19 persist.

When presenting the lines of the text of the new Presidential Decree, the official stated that some restriction measures were eased, with emphasis on the increase on the days of operation of informal markets, which will be from Tuesday to Saturday from 6:00 am to 1:00 pm.

In his turn, the State Minister and Head of the Civil House of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, regarding the new restriction measures, clarified that the use of masks in commercial establishments will become compulsory, as well as continuing to be allowed the movement of people between provinces, with the exception of Luanda.

Therefore, the official said that leisure travel is still banned, school establishments will remain closed, as well as collective religious services.

Adão de Almeida said that the mandatory quarantine should continue (institutional and home), the same regarding to the mandatory testing of people in institutional quarantine.

The official stressed that the present proposal intends to renew a set of measures in force in the exception period for another 15 days in order to continue to keep the sanitary fence controlled, avoiding as much as possible situations that enhance cases of community contagion and the risk of some lack of control.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.