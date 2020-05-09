Agnisys Takes the Open COVID Pledge to Fight Pandemic

Free design IP, verification IP, and software available for development of medical applications

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agnisys, Inc. , the leading EDA provider of the industry’s most comprehensive solution for Design and Verification of SoC Hardware/Software Interface (HSI), today announced that it has taken the Open COVID Pledge , an industry initiative to offer intellectual property (IP) free of charge for the purpose of diagnosing, preventing, containing, and treating COVID-19.Agnisys will provide free electronic design automation (EDA) software tools to anyone involved in the development of medical devices to diagnose, contain, treat, or prevent the disease. Many of the company’s products automatically generate IP for the verification and design of semiconductor devices that have been used in medical applications. The Open COVID License OCL-P 1.1 ensures that all patents related to this IP are also provided free of charge for relevant projects.“We have been stunned by the terrible impact COVID-19 has had worldwide, and we are eager to help any way that we can,” said Anupam Bakshi, Agnisys CEO and Founder. “The Open COVID Pledge is an aggressive, innovative approach to encourage the development of solutions to fight the pandemic without concerns over IP cost or restrictions. We are pleased to contribute to this effort.”About AgnisysAgnisys, Inc. is a leading supplier of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software for solving complex design and verification problems for system development. Its products provide a common specification-driven development flow to describe registers and sequences for System-on-Chip (SoC) and intellectual property (IP) enabling faster design, verification, firmware, and validation. Based on patented technology and intuitive user interfaces, its products increase productivity and efficiency while eliminating system design and verification errors. Founded in 2007, Agnisys is headquartered in Boston, Mass. with R&D centers in the United States and India. www.agnisys.com IDesignSpec™ is a trademark of Agnisys, Inc. All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.