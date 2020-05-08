Stars Lupillo Rivera, Ozomatli, Ninel Conde, and Others Headline Chirla's Cuídate Y Cuéntate Concert Responding to COVID-19 and Census2020

Produced by UNO Productions, the live-streamed extravaganza brings stars together to promote Census2020 and celebrate Latino resilience in this crisis

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lupillo Rivera, Ozomatli, Ninel Conde, Diego Verdaguer, Ana Victoria, Angélica María, Angélica Vale, Arthur Hanlon, Horóscopos de Durango, Jessica Díaz, King Clave, Leo Dan, Ella Bric, and Eduardo Marturet and the Miami Symphony Orchestra are the artists coming together for a high-octane virtual concert Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 4 p.m. PDT. Cuídate y Cuéntate, hosted by Nour Milla and Rafael Sigler, is a two-hour musical extravaganza produced by UNO Productions and the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), the largest immigrant rights organization in California.

The all-access concert will broadcast nationwide via LATV Network (flagship KVMD, Channel 31.1 in Los Angeles) with a simulcast on YouTube, Facebook and IGTV. The show will also air on Meruelo Media's KWHY 22, which will also assist and provide production services.

The star-studded event featuring pop, nostalgic, classical, Mexican regional, and urban music will raise awareness about how Latinos count, contribute and come together for civic actions such as volunteering, caring for the sick, providing essential services during a global pandemic, and completing Census2020. The concert will feature stories from our community, as well as special messages of gratitude, appreciation, care and action from celebrities and notable experts.

We will also feature personalities from film, radio and television, such as Edward James Olmos, Kate del Castillo, Veronica del Castillo, Omar y Argelia, Henry Zakka, El Piolín, Elisa Beristain, Javier Ceriani, Pepe Garza, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Erazno y la Chokolata, Chikilin, Anthony Valadez, Liliana García Patiño, Andrea Nales, Dra. Ana María Polo, Lalo Alcaraz, Dr. Luis Pacheco, and Patricia Ramos.

They will talk about how we ensure our civic power in the COVID-19 era. Angélica Salas, CHIRLA's executive director, and Diana Colín, its political director, will also take part in the conversation.

"The Covid-19 crisis has demonstrated two major realities: how much immigrants and Latinos contribute to our society, especially in challenging times; and how important participating in Census2020 is so we can challenge all the inequality that still exists," Salas said. "The beauty that these artists make as they come together for the Cuídate y Cuéntate virtual concert is a sign of hope that as we all complete Census2020, the nation flourishes."

Join us for a unique evening full of music from across the Latino firmament as we act civically to shelter in place and make ourselves count in the census!

WHAT: Cuídate y Cuéntate (Take Care and Be Counted) Concert to raise awareness about Latino civic power and participation in the census.

WHEN: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 4 p.m. PDT



WHERE: LATV, IGTV, FB live-stream, YouTube.

WHO: Lupillo Rivera, Ozomatli, Ninel Conde, Diego Verdaguer, Ana Victoria, Angélica María, Angélica Vale, Arthur Hanlon, Horóscopos de Durango, Jessica Díaz, King Clave, Leo Dan, Ella Bric, and Eduardo Marturet and the Miami Symphony Orchestra.

Facts About Cuídate y Cuéntate:

As the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affects Latinos and immigrants, CHIRLA strives to inform, protect, and activate the community. This first-of-its-kind virtual event will raise awareness about the value and contributions of our community and the interconnectedness of all of us. Immigrants and Latinos are our neighbors, loved ones, and friends. As part of our nation, they count; they are not invisible. In a show of solidarity, we ask everyone to take an active role in this year's census and be part of the #ContamosContigo Census2020 effort. Now more than ever, we must come together as one strong voice. Join CHIRLA and stand with us as part of a strong immigrant rights movement.

CHIRLA

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), is an immigrant-centered and immigrant-powered organization, the largest in California, working to achieve a just society fully inclusive of immigrants. We drive progressive social change by providing direct immigration legal services at low cost to the most vulnerable among us; organizing immigrants to take active part in the social change we all want to see; and, advocating in the halls of power for laws and government policies that benefit and include immigrants in the national conversation about the kind of nation we want to be.

UNO Productions

Under the leadership of Luis Medina, UNO Productions, Inc. has worked with the biggest names in entertainment, media, and non-profit, as well as Fortune 500 corporations. Since 1986, UNO Productions has developed a solid reputation as a producer of live events, television production, as well as a marketing and promotion company for the Hispanic market. UNO's incredible track record includes the U.S. Hispanic market and international markets of Latin America, Europe and Asia. Strong music industry relationships along with creative marketing, flawless execution and intimate knowledge of the Hispanic market have put UNO Productions in the forefront in its field.

