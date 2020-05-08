Disposable and Reusable Masks Market to Surpass US$ 1820.9 Mn globally by 2027, COVID-19 outbreak has surge in market demands - CMI

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Masks are worn over the nose and mouth, and are being widely adopted for preventing ourselves from air pollution. Air gets polluted by several particulates, biological molecules or harmful substances causing diseases, allergies, and death of humans. This increase in global pollution levels is leading to increased usage of masks. The use of masks by the public helps in prevention of respiratory and heart problems. The disposable and reusable masks could be amongst the anti-pollution masks, surgical masks, sports mask, and others.

The global disposable and reusable masks market is estimated to account for US$ 1,820.9 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2%.

Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3829

Market Drivers:

The disposable & reusable masks market is gaining huge traction, owing to upsurge in the total number of surgical procedures across the globe. The upsurge in surgical procedures is due to the increase in prevalence of chronic conditions. This is, in turn, increasing the use of disposable masks by hospital staffs and physicians for avoiding infections, which could be acquired in the hospitals. Disposable respiratory masks are also being used extensively in the treatment of cancer patients. The procedure used in treating cancer such as lumpectomy and quadrantectomy require masks for safety and for reducing the chances of infection. The surge in cancer procedures will fuel the demand for disposable respiratory masks.

The growth of the market can also be attributed to the increase in awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution. The rise in growth of industries, mining, and vehicles is majorly causing air pollution, which is in turn leading to an increase in demand for disposable masks. In addition to this, the government of several countries have introduced regulations, which makes the wearing of masks mandatory in certain industrial sectors, thereby driving growth of the market.

Market Opportunities:

With the emergence of global pandemic COVID-19, there is a tremendous increase in the demand for disposable and reusable masks across the globe. The government of numerous economies such as the U.S., Italy, and others are recommending its citizens to use masks while moving out of the house. This has forced the existing market players to increase the capacity of their production facilities. Also, as the major market players are not capable of fulfilling the demand, the market is also experiencing the emergence of small and new vendors who are engaged in the production of disposable and reusable masks.

Read Report Summary @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/disposable-and-reusable-mask-market-3829

Key Takeaways:

For segment information:

On the basis of type, the disposable and reusable masks market is segmented into N series mask, P series mask, medical mask, and others. Amongst these, the N series mask segment is expected to hold dominant position in the market, owing to increase in demand for N95 masks, with the sudden outbreak of global pandemic COVID-19 at the end of the year 2019, across the globe. These masks are being extensively adopted by healthcare professionals, further boosting growth of the market. The demand for N series masks is also increasing due to the increasing number of contagious diseases and the rapid increase in pollution level in countries across the globe.

Market Trends:

Major players in the market are focused on increasing their production capacities, with the objective of gaining a significant market share and helping the world in coping with various diseases. For instance, in March 2013, Kowa Co. planned to quintuple its production this year. The company is planning to increase its production capacity, owing to the increase in instances of hay fever in the general public of Japan. The hay fever is caused by the increased pollen levels from Japanese cedar and hinoki cypress trees.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global disposable and reusable masks market include DACH Medical Group Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-clark Corporation, KOWA Company Ltd., Moldex-Metric, SAS Safety Corp, Shanghai Dasheng, Sinotextiles Corporation Limited, Te Yin Company, The 3M Company, The Gerson Company, and Uvex Group.

Key Developments:

Honeywell Corporation:

In March 2020, Honeywell Corporation announced expansion of manufacturing capabilities in Phoenix for producing N95 face masks, with the objective of supporting the U.S. government in coping with novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This would enable the company to produce more than 20 million masks per month.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3829

Market Segmentation

By Type

N Series Mask

P Series Mask

Medical Mask

Others

By Application

Industrial Use

Medical Use

Daily Use

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals/Clinics

Drug Stores

Online Stores

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave. #3200 Seattle, WA 98154 Tel: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.