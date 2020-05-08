Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 8232

The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA is 8232. Regrettably, we report 8 new #COVID19 related deaths. We convey our condolences to the families and friends. Follow the regulations and guidelines set out to protect yourself and others from #COVID19.



