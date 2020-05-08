Nitro Pinball Announce Second Phase of COVID-19 Response Plan

Nitro Pinball announces the second phase of their response plan to adhere with Provincial COVID-19 Regulations

ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nitro Pinball is pleased to announce the second phase of their Covid-19 response plan to help flatten the curve in British Columbia and Western Canada. Their showroom, located at #23 - 2337 Townline Road, Abbotsford, B.C., is now open to the public by appointment only.Established in 2012, Nitro Pinball is Canada’s most diverse pinball distributor with a long reputation for supporting the pinball community. Their number one priority is providing customers with competitive pricing and essential after-purchase support.At this time, physical distancing at Nitro Pinball is compulsory and it is expected that visitors will respect this protective measure.The staff at Nitro Pinball are supplying alcohol-based hand sanitizer and non-medical face masks upon arriving at the showroom for customer safety. In addition, Nitro Pinball’s pinball machines are thoroughly cleaned with WHO recommended products after each test play.The founders of the company Tommy and Suzanne Floyd, thank everyone for their support and understanding during this challenging time.For more information and to schedule a visit, please visit https://nitropinball.com/ About Nitro PinballTommy and Suzanne Floyd launched Nitro Pinball in 2012. With the best selection in modern era pinball machines from major manufacturers and cutting-edge boutique companies, Nitro quickly became Canada’s leading pinball distributor. Nitro Pinball expanded operations from a small storefront in Mission, BC to a fully staffed office and warehouse facility in Abbotsford in early 2017. In 2018, the company launched Nitro Pinball USA to better serve their American customers. Nitro’s number one priority is to provide customers with competitive pricing and to include essential after purchase support that every customer deserves. With tech staff on both sides of the border, customers will always get the very best after sale support no matter which flavour of pinball they choose!



