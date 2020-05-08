Velan Inc.: Announcement

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) today announced that, on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020, it will release its 4th Quarter and annual results for the year ended February 29, 2020.



The company will hold an analyst call on Thursday, May 21st, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-954-0597 and quoting the reservation number 21962200. There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 21962200 then follow the system prompts.

For further information, please contact John D. Ball, CFO, at 514-707-2542.

For further information, please contact:

Yves Leduc, President & CEO

OR

John D. Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: (514) 748-7743

Fax: (514) 748-8635

Web: www.velan.com



