GradeMyEssay is the latest innovation by students to revolutionize education during COVID-19

GradeMyEssay Andrew Choi Arnab Paul

Andrew Choi and Arnab Paul launch a revolutionary student support service to help cushion the adverse effects of COVID-19.

PLANO, TEXAS , U.S. , May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global pandemic has forced millions of workers and students to their homes. With numbers still on the rise, and some governments and states still operate tight restrictions, many still fear what the coming months will look like. Yet with schools and universities closed, and with online classrooms now the norm, assisting with certain projects and tasks can become difficult for those students who can’t easily be assisted by educators through distance learning.GradeMyEssay has made space for students to get a second opinion or support on their essays before submitting it. Created by two high school students, Andrew Choi and Arnab Paul , who are making use of their skills to help millions of students during these challenging times.GradeMyEssay is an online platform that offers essay grading and online tutoring to students for free. “The platform connects students who need a second opinion on their writing with students who can offer them feedback,” said Andrew. They make it possible for anyone to use this service to their advantage. The site was created by students and for students. With high demand, and already over 50000 page views and more than a thousand essay submissions in the first few weeks, the team still has a lot of work ahead of them. As Choi said: “The platform not only tries to help those affected by the Coronavirus but also the disadvantaged, lower-income students who might not have access to writing tools.”The virus has left uncertainty for many educators, as governments look for solutions, schools and universities have been left to their demise. As the education system makes room for more technological approaches to ensure students can be accommodated, it might seem easier said than done. “Everyone, regardless of age or occupation, is doing their best to lessen the effects of the Coronavirus on their community. Students, especially, are stepping up and helping their peers. GradeMyEssay is a representation of this,” says Choi.It’s no secret that some families and students might find it difficult to move to an online world, as many have limited resources to their disposal. GradeMyEssay makes it easier for both the student and peers to be communicative in a helpful and supportive way. The platform is not only limited to grading and proofreading essays but also allows students to make use of their plagiarism inspectors and writing resources. The site is mainly operated by experienced AP veterans. There is no limit as to what someone can do, “We posted a viral Tik-Tok that gained over 375,000 views in a couple of days. In less than a month, we edited and revised thousands of student essays from around the world. We also attracted over 70 editors from both high-school and undergraduate institutions,” tells Arnab.Although the site might seem redundant as there are already so many other online essay and plagiarism checkers available. Grammarly, Virtual Writing Tutor, Easy Bib, and Paper Rater are just to name a few, all offering both free and paid trials. Although the team of GradeMyEssay is aware of these various platforms, they offer a place that’s truly student-centric. As schools and universities are coming to a close for the summer season, many at GradeMyEssay are still maintaining high spirits in the hopes of helping any person who submits their writing work.COVID-19 has truly given so many innovators to create a new way of looking and doing things. GradeMyEssay can be categorized in the same caliber, as the team is constantly expanding its reach by inviting any person who wants to make a difference to join them in any form of essay writing or editorial roles. These Texas students can only assist in the capacity that allows them to. GradeMyEssay is an entirely free proofreading/essay-feedback service . Because their services are all voluntary, they are receiving growing support from members of the public. They have recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to help them with upgrading and expanding their platform and services. With no reassurance of what might come after the global crisis has ceased, the team at GradeMyEssay is a helping hand for any student in the absence of classroom education.



