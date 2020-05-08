Parliament discusses third State of Emergency extension

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 8 - The National Assembly of Angola (Parliament) is due to discuss this Friday in the extraordinary plenary session regarding the Head of State João Lourenço requested related to the extension of the State of Emergency due to Covid-19.,

The decision was released last Thursday in the conference of the parliamentary group presidents of this sovereign body after the Head of State has gathered the Council of the Republic which is his consultative body that recommended the extension of the State of Emergency for another 15 days.

The aiming is to prevent the spread of the covid-19, the pandemic that already claimed two deaths in a total of 36 positive cases since last March.

Angola observes this exceptional phase since 27 March. In this period, the country already recorded two extensions with the last one in force until 23:59 of 10 th May.

MPLA considers that the reasons that made the Head of State to decree the State of Emergency are still valid and the prevision is to get worse, taking account that we already have cases of local contamination.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.