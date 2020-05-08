There were 675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,222 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: The spread of the cases by estates

The spread of the cases by estates is; 

4 from Kasarani, 

2 from Makadara, 

1 each from Umoja 1, South C, Irigu in Dagoretti South & mandatory quarantine. 

Mombasa;

3 from Likoni 

Machakos;

1 from Athi River.  

