Coronavirus - Kenya: The spread of the cases by estates
The spread of the cases by estates is;
4 from Kasarani,
2 from Makadara,
1 each from Umoja 1, South C, Irigu in Dagoretti South & mandatory quarantine.
Mombasa;
3 from Likoni
Machakos;
1 from Athi River.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
