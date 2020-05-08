There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,231 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update 8 May 2020

The overall number of samples that have been tested in the country so far is 29,430.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.