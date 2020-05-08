There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,231 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Zambia: Status Update (8th May 2020)

New - 14 confirmed cases (Reported from: 7 Lusaka, 4 Central, 3 C/Belt); 8 recoveries (7 Lusaka, 1 Masaiti)

Tests in last 24hrs - 683 (12,095 cumulative)

Cumulative cases - 167

Total recoveries - 111

Total deaths - 4

Active cases - 52

