Coronavirus - Zambia: Status Update (8th May 2020)

New - 14 confirmed cases (Reported from: 7 Lusaka, 4 Central, 3 C/Belt); 8 recoveries (7 Lusaka, 1 Masaiti)

Tests in last 24hrs - 683 (12,095 cumulative)

Cumulative cases - 167

Total recoveries - 111

Total deaths - 4

Active cases - 52



