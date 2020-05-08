Dental Crowns and Bridges Market to Reach USD 4.56 Billion by 2026; Increasing Usage of Digital Dentistry to Augment Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Research Report Are Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Nobel Biocare Services AG, National Dentex Lab, Henry Schein, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, 3M, Glidewell, Dentium, Zimmer Biomet, BIOTECH Dental and other key market players.

The Dental Crowns and Bridges Market is likely to gain momentum from the rising usage of digital dentistry. Presently, masses at are choosing various digital equipment, such as milling machines, computer software, scanners, and radiological devices for restorative and preventive dentistry. Teeth structures are also being customized by using CAD/CAM, as well as 3D printing technologies.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Crowns, and Bridges), By Material (Ceramics, Porcelain Fused to Ceramics, and Metals), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the Dental Crowns and Bridges Market size was USD 2.85 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the Dental Crowns and Bridges Market trends, challenges, and opportunities?

Which region and segment would dominate the market growth? Why?

How will the crucial sustainability strategies impact the competition of key players?

What are the main growth drivers and restraints that the market may come across in future?

Will the consumer behaviour change in the coming years?

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of Tooth Decay to Bolster Growth

One of the major growth drivers of the market includes the rising incidence of tooth decay and periodontal diseases. Dental caries is considered to be a significant burden and it is capable of affecting people throughout their lives, causing discomfort, disfigurement, and pain. Hence, it requires immediate medical attention. The World Health Organization stated that worldwide, approximately 3.9 billion people were affected in 2018 by oral diseases. These are mainly occurring because of poor oral hygiene, as well as rising consumption of alcohol, tobacco, sugar, and practicing an unhealthy diet. However, these dental procedures involve spending hefty amount of money. It may hinder the dental caps & bridges market growth during the forthcoming years.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Segment

Ability to Provide Lucent Finish Will Drive Growth of the Ceramics Segment

Based on material, the market is grouped into metals, porcelain fused to metals, and ceramics. Out of these, the ceramics segment held 55.2%Dental Crowns and Bridges Market share in 2018 and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the ability of ceramics to provide an attractive lucent finish to bridges and crowns. Also, they possess a similar aesthetic appearance to the original tooth. They are also strong and tough in nature and therefore, can be customized as per the patient’s requirement.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Geriatric Population to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, the market is divided into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, Europe procured USD 1.16 billion Dental Crowns and Bridges Market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the higher adoption of digital dentistry equipment, surging dental expenditures, and rising geriatric population. Also, increasing and treatment and diagnosis rate for various dental disorders would propel growth of the market in this region.

North America would remain in the second position after Europe because of the availability of cutting-edge technologies, extensive health insurance coverage, and high spending on healthcare. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to showcase a significantly high CAGR in the coming years backed by the growing per capita expenditure, rising awareness programs regarding cosmetic dentistry products, and reforms in the healthcare industry.



Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Signing New Agreements to Intensify Competition

The market consists of numerous companies that are currently aiming to gain the maximum share by signing new agreements with other local or prominent enterprises. They are not only able to widen their geographic presence, but are also promoting the usage of their products. Below are two of the latest key industry developments:

September 2019 : Zimmer Biomet signed a multinational distribution agreement with Align Technology, Inc. for broadening its global presence in the digital restorative dentistry solutions market.





: Zimmer Biomet signed a multinational distribution agreement with Align Technology, Inc. for broadening its global presence in the digital restorative dentistry solutions market. November 2018: Zirkonzahn USA Inc. and Institut Straumann AG signed an agreement to perform co-marketing and co-development activities in Canada and the U.S. It would aid in promoting the smooth digital workflow for gaining high consumer satisfaction.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the organizations operating in the Dental Crowns and Bridges Market. They are as follows:

Dentsply Sirona Institut Straumann AG Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher) National Dentex Lab Henry Schein, Inc. Ivoclar Vivadent AG 3M Glidewell Dentium Zimmer Biomet BIOTECH Dental Others







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Crowns Bridges Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Ceramics Porcelain Fused to Ceramics Metals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

