SurveyMonkey to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

J.P. Morgan’s 48th Annual Global TMC Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Needham’s 15th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Bank of America’s 2020 Global Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2020

A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the SurveyMonkey website, https://investor.surveymonkey.com .

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company’s People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable 335,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gary J. Fuges, CFA

SurveyMonkey

gfuges@surveymonkey.com

Media Contact:

Lara Sasken

lsasken@surveymonkey.com

Source: SurveyMonkey Inc.



