O.C. Tanner Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group.

Brandon Hall Group, the leaders in Empowering, Recognizing and Certifying Excellence in the HCM recently announced that O.C. Tanner is certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. Confirming that O.C. Tanner is living its mission as an HR technology and services company, focused on employee rewards and recognition, and workplace culture.

“The results from our review were undeniable: the work O.C. Tanner is doing to improve culture and elevate employee recognition is exceptional,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. “Notably, their work to harness technology to both garner recognition and to measure its impact in a visual, granular way is a tremendous innovation that uplifts the industry as a whole.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent years better understanding O.C. Tanner as a company, as well as gaining insights into the market in which it operates. The team has conducted in-depth briefings with the product teams, reviewed case studies and collected customer feedback to certify O.C. Tanner delivers on their message.

Brandon Hall Group conducted a full review of O.C. Tanner’s product and service messaging and website, collateral marketing material and social media strategy to determine that O.C. Tanner provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support.

“We are extremely pleased to have been certified as a preferred solution provider with Brandon Hall Group,” said David Sturt, Executive Vice President at O.C. Tanner. “Brandon Hall Group has consistently been one of the leading independent analyst firms, so it’s an honor to have them confirm that our technology and offerings measurably benefit the workplace cultures that we engage with.”

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. (http://www.brandonhall.com)

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture by creating powerful employee experiences. Its Culture Cloud suite of applications and solutions — including recognition, service awards, wellbeing, leadership and celebrations — helps people thrive at work. O.C. Tanner provides these and other services for thousands of the most respected companies in the world. For more information visit http://www.octanner.com.

