North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) welcomes our new clinical partner, Waterbury Hospital, expanding NAPA’s footprint in Connecticut

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) , one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the US, welcomes our new clinical partner, Waterbury Hospital. With this partnership, NAPA continues to expand its existing footprint and serve more communities in Connecticut. Effective May 8th, 2020, many of the anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs), formerly members of Waterbury Anesthesiology Associates, will join the NAPA family of more than 6,000 clinicians and staff nationwide and become members of NAPA’s Central Connecticut practice. The NAPA Central Connecticut practice will comprise of 23 physicians and 40 CRNAs who will provide care and services to Waterbury Hospital, the Waterbury Surgery Center, and other ambulatory and gastroenterology centers throughout Central Connecticut.



“NAPA is privileged to provide high-quality anesthesia care to Waterbury Hospital. We have established an exceptional reputation and earned creditability with our partners. Our patient-first culture helps raise the bar of patient and surgeon satisfaction, which in the age of value-based payments yields higher profitability and brand loyalty for our partners. Innovative technologies, professional development programs, and operating room efficiency are some of the many benefits we look forward to sharing with Waterbury Hospital,” said Michael Loiacono, DO, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services for NAPA’s North Region.

Dr. Earl Bueno, MD, new Chief of NAPA Central Connecticut-Waterbury Hospital, said, “We are proud to serve the Waterbury community and are committed to serving them in the future with the same dedication as we have for the last 40 years as Waterbury Anesthesiology Associates. However, we recognized that to thrive in the era of healthcare reform, we needed a partner that shared our passion for anesthesia, while offering us a higher level of business tools and expertise. As a clinician-led, single-specialty anesthesia company, NAPA is the right partner we were seeking. They have a growing presence in Connecticut and their proven platform will enable us to reap benefits in areas such as payor contracting, revenue cycle management, and recruitment. Above all, NAPA shares our commitment to delivering the highest quality of patient care. We are delighted to be joining this industry leader in anesthesia.”

Lester Schindel, Chief Executive Officer of Waterbury Hospital, said, “This is a win-win for our patients and our community, and will allow us to continue to provide high-quality anesthesia care. NAPA Central Connecticut-Waterbury Hospital Anesthesia will integrate with the clinicians at Waterbury Anesthesiology Associates. They have not only provided excellent anesthesia services over the years, but have also been longstanding and well-respected members of our medical staff. We look forward to continuing our outstanding relationship, while taking advantage of the many services NAPA has to offer.”

Justin Lundebye, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Waterbury Hospital, added, “Clinically, partnering with a larger organization like NAPA means greater access to technology and research, and better resources to help our patients. High-quality, state-of-the-art care for our patients is our mutual goal.”

NAPA’s North Region currently includes hospitals and ASCs in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. NAPA’s regional clinical and business leadership infrastructure enables the organization to provide both clinical and operational expertise nationwide to more than 500 healthcare facilities, along with geographically-specific peer collaboration for quality, safety, reporting, and other clinical initiatives.

About North American Partners in Anesthesia



As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies, serving nearly 3 million patients annually in more than 500 healthcare facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit www.NAPAanesthesia.com .

About Waterbury HEALTH

Waterbury HEALTH, which includes Waterbury Hospital, Alliance Medical Group, Cardiology Associates of Greater Waterbury, VNA Health at Home and Access Rehab Centers, Greater Waterbury Imaging Center, offers comprehensive healthcare services including primary care, emergency and acute care, and home healthcare. Serving Waterbury and 11 surrounding communities in Western Connecticut, Waterbury HEALTH is a member of Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., a national family of hospitals and healthcare networks.

