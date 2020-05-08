Rackspace Accelerates its Global Expansion to Meet Increasing International Demand for Cloud Adoption

Global leader in technology services expands international footprint and strengthens capabilities in EMEA and Asia Pacific regions

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO , May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace today announced the launch of strategic initiatives to meet the increasing international demand for cloud technology services. According to an IDC forecast1, by 2022, over 90% of enterprises worldwide will be relying on a mix of cloud infrastructure needs, with the global COVID-19 outbreak reinforcing the critical importance of business agility and scalability.



Rackspace strategies to address this cloud increase include strengthening its position in the Asia Pacific region with a new office opening in Auckland, New Zealand, as well as an increased investment across the Netherlands and Nordics region.

The Auckland office will complement Rackspace’s current APJ presence with other locations across Australia, Hong Kong, India, Japan and Singapore.

“Rackspace continues to invest in the APJ region, with our mission to be the best technology services company in the world,” said Sandeep Bhargava, Managing Director, APJ. “We have seen significant growth over the last six months with customers embracing our unbiased expertise in their cloud journey.”

As part of Rackspace’s broader global expansion plans, the investments reinforce its commitment to ensuring Fanatical Experience™ across these regions, particularly at a time when organizations are looking to cloud solutions for greater efficiencies and disaster relief recovery. According to a recent survey by 451 Research2, 51% of enterprises expect to see major disruption to their business within six months.

Rackspace’s New Zealand-based team will be overseen by Ian Kerr, recently appointed as Country Manager, New Zealand. The Netherlands and Nordics office will continue to be managed by Bert Stam, who was recently promoted from Sales and Marketing Director NE to General Manager for the region.

"Now more than ever, customers are looking to get to the cloud faster to take advantage of cost optimization and business continuity benefits,” said Kevin Jones, Rackspace’s CEO. “Rackspace’s investments and hiring plans around the globe speak to our commitment to meet and exceed growing customer needs.”

Rackspace will recruit within the Netherlands and Nordics in 2020 and continue to provide consultancy expertise, aiming to double the size of the business in the next three years. With over 125,000 established customers globally, Rackspace can now offer additional support to its existing customer network, and also foster and strengthen new channel relationships.

“The growth in our local Professional Services team has allowed us to successfully support customers in region with on the ground experts,” said Martin Blackburn, Managing Director, EMEA. “Cloud technology is experiencing continuous growth across a number of industries in the Netherlands and Nordics and we’re committed to providing best in class support for customers in the region.”

Rackspace also received recognition this year as a Great Place to Work in its United Kingdom and Netherlands offices. This expansion follows the recent additional leadership and investments in the Middle East to enhance its regional support of hundreds of customers, market growth and maturity of cloud technology.

