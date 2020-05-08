Coronavirus – Namibia: COVID-19 Case Updates 07 May 2020

COVID-19 case updates for Namibia:

Confirmed cases: 16 Active cases: 7 Recovered: 9 Total quarantined: 313 Total tested: 1283 Deaths: 0



