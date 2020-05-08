Covid-19: 13 Vietnamese nationals detained

Menongue, ANGOLA, May 8 - At least thirteen Vietnamese citizens, six of them women, were arrested on Wednesday afternoon in the Missombo commune, 18 kilometres from the capital city of Menongue, the capital of Cuando Cubango, for disobedience to the country's state of emergency.,

The information was provided, Thursday, by the spokesperson for the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) in Cuando Cubango, Anderson Domingos, while taking stock of the last 24 hours of the situation of the pandemic in that region of the country.

In statements to the press, the officer said that the arrest was made possible through surveillance activities carried out by the corporation in that constituency, where those involved were found, in the irrigated perimeter of Missombo, in celebration, an action not allowed under the Presidential Decree on the state of emergency.

He informed that the detained citizens, in service in Angola in various sectors, will be presented to the Public Prosecution Service for appropriate treatment.

The SIC official reiterated the need for the population to collaborate with the organs of defense and security in the denunciation of all citizens who are violating the State of Emergency, as well as to comply with all the preventive rules for fighting covid-19.

