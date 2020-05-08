There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,325 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus: Uganda has 101 confirmed COVID-19 cases

To-date, Uganda has 101 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Out of these, 41 truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 37 are foreign truck drivers while 4 are Ugandan truck drivers. 23 truck drivers have returned to their respective countries

