Kingsoft Cloud Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), the largest independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 30,000,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”) (equivalent of 450,000,000 ordinary shares), at US$17 per ADS for a total offering size of approximately US$510 million before exercise of over-allotment option for underwriters to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents 15 ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Market today under the ticker symbol “KC.”
The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,500,000 additional ADSs (equivalent of 67,500,000 ordinary shares).
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, UBS Securities LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, are acting as joint book runners for the offering.
A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
The offering of the securities is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting the following underwriters:
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, New York 11717
Phone: +1-866-803-9204
Email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com
UBS Securities LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
25th Floor, 1285 Avenue of the Americas
New York, New York 10019
Phone: +1-888-827-7275
Email: ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Attention: Prospectus Department
Eleven Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10010
Phone: +1-800-221-1037
Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com
China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited
29th Floor
One International Finance Centre
1 Harbour View Street, Central, Hong Kong
Email: g_prospectus@cicc.com.cn
About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) is the largest independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. As an independently operated company, Kingsoft Cloud is able to fully mobilize its resources towards the innovation of its business models and provide high-quality services to all kinds of businesses and organizations. With its focus squarely on its cloud business, Kingsoft Cloud is able to avoid potential conflicts of interest with its customers and enhance its neutral position, which in turn gains additional trust from more and more customers.
For more information, please contact:
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
Ms. Nicole Shan
Phone: +86-10-6292-7777 Ext. 6300
E-mail: ksc-ir@kingsoft.com
Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
