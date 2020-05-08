Kingsoft Cloud Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), the largest independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 30,000,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”) (equivalent of 450,000,000 ordinary shares), at US$17 per ADS for a total offering size of approximately US$510 million before exercise of over-allotment option for underwriters to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents 15 ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Market today under the ticker symbol “KC.”



The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,500,000 additional ADSs (equivalent of 67,500,000 ordinary shares).

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, UBS Securities LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, are acting as joint book runners for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of the securities is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting the following underwriters:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions

1155 Long Island Avenue

Edgewood, New York 11717

Phone: +1-866-803-9204

Email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com

UBS Securities LLC

Attention: Prospectus Department

25th Floor, 1285 Avenue of the Americas

New York, New York 10019

Phone: +1-888-827-7275

Email: ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Attention: Prospectus Department

Eleven Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10010

Phone: +1-800-221-1037

Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com

China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited

29th Floor

One International Finance Centre

1 Harbour View Street, Central, Hong Kong

Email: g_prospectus@cicc.com.cn

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) is the largest independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. As an independently operated company, Kingsoft Cloud is able to fully mobilize its resources towards the innovation of its business models and provide high-quality services to all kinds of businesses and organizations. With its focus squarely on its cloud business, Kingsoft Cloud is able to avoid potential conflicts of interest with its customers and enhance its neutral position, which in turn gains additional trust from more and more customers.

For more information, please contact:

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited

Ms. Nicole Shan

Phone: +86-10-6292-7777 Ext. 6300

E-mail: ksc-ir@kingsoft.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com



