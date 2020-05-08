Emerald Health Therapeutics to Host 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (“Emerald”) (TSXV: EMH; OTCQX: EMHTF) today announced that, further to its news release on April 29th, Emerald will report audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

To access the audio broadcast, please dial (866) 652-5200, or via the internet at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/emhtf200514.html



An archived version of the presentation will be available for 90 days on the “Investors” section of Emerald’s website:

https://ir.emeraldhealth.ca/events-and-presentations

Emerald also announces that it has issued an aggregate of 1,500,000 stock options to directors at an exercise price of $0.165 per common share for a period of 5 years. All stock options will vest immediately.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. is committed to cutting-edge cannabis science to create new consumer experiences with distinct recreational, medical and wellness-oriented cannabis and non-cannabis products. With an emphasis on innovation and production excellence, Emerald’s three distinct operating assets are designed to uniquely serve the Canadian marketplace and international opportunities. These assets, all in full production, include: its Richmond, BC-based greenhouse operation (78,000 square feet) capable of producing organic-certified product; Verdélite, its premium craft cannabis production indoor facility in St. Eustache, Québec (88,000 square foot); and Pure Sunfarms, its 41.3%-owned joint venture in Delta, BC, producing high quality, affordably priced products (1.1 million square feet). Its Emerald Naturals joint venture has launched a new natural wellness product category with its non-cannabis endocannabinoid-supporting product line and is expanding distribution across Canada.

Please visit www.emeraldhealth.ca for more information or contact:



Jenn Hepburn, Chief Financial Officer

(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

Emerald Investor Relations

(800) 757 3536 Ext. #5

invest@emeraldhealth.ca

