UNITA defends better Covid-19 testing

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 8 - The leader of the main opposition party UNITA, Adalberto Costa Júnior Thursday here defended improvements in the testing system for Covid-19 in Angola, in order to assess the extent of the pandemic on national territory.,

As a member of the Council of the Republic, Adalberto Costa Júnior stressed to the press that not conducting extensive testing leads to some uncertainty.

The politician was in favour of a further extension of the State of Emergency, which "must be accompanied by the correction of a number of factors".

"There is a need to protect and ensure the development of the economy so as not to destroy the economic sector and ensure the survival of workers", he stressed.

In his turn, another member of the Republic Council, André Mendes de Carvalho (president of CASA-CE), hopes that the Government will continue to work to safeguard the lives of Angolans against Covid-19.

André Mendes de Carvalho said that there should be an extension with smoother measures in certain sectors, to help populations with difficulties in subsistence.

Angola has been observing the State of Emergency since 27 March to try to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.