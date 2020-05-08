Minister Creed Reminds Farmers of 15 May Deadline of Online Submission of BPS and BEEP-S Applications

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, T.D today reminded farmers that the deadline to submit their 2020 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme – Suckler (BEEP-S) applications online is Friday 15 May. The rate of submission of applications for 2020 BPS continues to be significantly ahead of last year’s rate and the BEEP-S applications are going well also.

The Department has been assisting farmers in making their applications in recent weeks through its telephone helpdesk services. The Minister announced that this Lo-call telephone service will be available to farmers for extended hours in the run up to the deadline.

The helpdesk service telephone 0761 06 44 20 will now be available as follows:

On Saturday 9 May from 9.30 am to 5.00 pm

Between 9.15 am and 9.00 pm from Monday 11 May to Thursday 14 May

Between 9.15 am and 12 midnight on Friday 15 May.

The Minister commented “The financial support provided under schemes is a key support for farmers. I would urge all farmers to lodge their applications as soon as possible before the 15 May deadline. Should any farmer require guidance in making their application, they should ring the Department’s helpdesk where a member of staff will be able to assist them.”

For assistance on registering for www.agfood.ie as a first step in making an online application, farmers can contact the AgFood Registration Helpdesk on 0761 064424. They can also contact this phone number should they require assistance to register an agricultural consultant or Teagasc adviser to apply on their behalf. Applicants should note that they must register for www.agfood.ie as a first step before they can complete their applications. Those who have not yet registered should do this as soon as possible.

For assistance on completing applications online, farmers can contact the Direct Payments Helpdesk on 0761 064420.

