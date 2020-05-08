Coronavirus - Nigeria: 381 new cases of COVID-19

381 new cases of COVID-19;

183-Lagos 55-Kano 44-Jigawa 19-Zamfara 19-Bauchi 11-Katsina 9-Borno 8-Kwara 7-Kaduna 6-Gombe 5-Ogun 4-Sokoto 3-Oyo 3-Rivers 2-Niger 1-Akwa Ibom 1-Enugu 1-Plateau

3526 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 601

Deaths: 107



