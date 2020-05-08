TAIVOS™ on TECNO CAMON 15: A Trigger to Ultra Clear Night Shot

TECNO CAMON 15 is one of the most anticipated upcoming smartphones launches this Spring, supported by a cutting-edge SONY camera which is recognized as the leader in this industry. Meanwhile, TECNO Mobile (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) has trademarked TAIVOS™ :TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution, a new technology utilized on TECNO CAMON 15 Series.

TAIVOS™ is a signal processing technology. In other words, it’s a dedicated microprocessor that works together with AI algorithms to do one job: significantly enhance night-time photography: optimizing processes and renderings by making images clearer, enhancing night shots, and overall improvement through high-performance imaging algorithm capabilities.

TAIVOS™ enables up to 15-frame synth with an imaging time of just 4.68 seconds while most other smartphones only achieves this in 5.5 seconds or even 7 seconds. That means that the photographs shot with TAIVOS™ are built from a composite of 15 image frames that can be analyzed and recombined pixel-for-pixel, vividly capturing each element in your scenes with optimal contrast. This technology really pays off for all-day photo-taking lovers including night shots, since evening shades naturally tend to run together and darken after nightfall. Consumers will be amazed by those great photos since TAIVOS™ is able to filter out image noise and optimize image clarity to deliver clear, balanced, vivid photographs even in low- to lower-light conditions.

As the TECNO CAMON 15 series official debut draws in the MARKET, it has been approved TECNO CAMON 15 series have exceptional high performance on both ultra clear photography as well as strong night shot. Just how good will TAIVOS™ bring to the TECNO CAMON 15 series besides of sony camera and TAIVOS™ night shot?

32MP POP-UP Camera

CAMON 15 Premier brings users new fun ways to activate your camera. Upon opening the selfie camera, the front camera will “POP-UP” from the body, and the 32MP Clear Lens will be ready to capture your shining moments.

Newly upgraded facial algorithms offer built-in natural beauty effects, saving your time for more retouch. With the new HDR, you can take a clear and bright selfie in any situation. The POP-UP camera has a smart anti-fall reaction and a strong resistance to magnetic interference, guaranteeing a smooth selfie experience.

Super Wide Angle 115° & 2cm Macro Photography

The 5 MP secondary camera offers distortion-eliminating 115-degree Super Wide-Angle visibility and lets you zoom in within two centimeters of your target with Extreme Close-up Shots. While taking photos with 115° Super Wide Angle, you don’t need to worry about not fully capturing the grand scenery any longer. The anti-distortion feature lets the scene be recorded as it is in reality.

The extreme 2cm close-up shot lets you discover the unseen beauty of the seemingly minor things in your environment.

With a 2 MP AI Bokeh Effect lens, AI Lens, and TAIVOS™ Ultra Night Lens optical processor on the CAMON 15series, users have a camera that lets them zoom in, pan out, and deal with all kinds of lighting conditions for all-day, all-night picture taking.

AI Scene Detection

CAMON 15 Premier also features AI Detection, AI Light Recognition, AI Image Stabilization, and AI Image Processing. With all this, AI scene detection is just one of the phone’s many features designed to work with AI and smart algorithms to enhance your photographic experience.

A newly added multi-dimensional portrait mixed scene mode is available, fully covers both simple and mixed scenes at the same time. The detectable rate has reached 90%. Once the scene is recognized, it will utilize the corresponding AI optimization, letting you take more realistic and detailed photos.

Beautification 3.0, Customize Your Own Beauty

The CAMON 15’s Beautification 3.0 is available with three kinds of built-in beauty effects, various adjustments on UI interface, and a real-time preview in one click. The beauty enhancement algorithm recognizes a total of 18 unique structural elements in human faces, using 3D stereoscopic beautification and smart tone enhancement to help highlight people’s natural features. You can also use AI Body Shaping to augment your subjects’ figures, and Portrait Bokeh 2.0 helps optimize blurred background effects for more alluring portraits.

Fun Social Interaction

Continuing with the style of previous AR Stickers and AR Emojis, this time, we have updated with 12 AR Stickers and 4 unique AR Emoji figures of Manchester City Football Club as gifts for users.

To stimulate interesting and fun social interactions, GIF expressions have been launched. Specially designed TECNO X Manchester City Football Club stickers can now be used, generating fun GIF expressions on one click. Now, you can express your mood via a lovely GIF!

Short Video Recording

Fun short video recording is here: 9 filter styles, AI beauty optimization, support wide-angle recording, quick playback and 15s/60s two versions setting. Record more unforgettable memories!

128GB ROM + 6GB RAM, 4000mAh long-lasting battery, Powerful Performance

128GB ROM offers more space to store your data, and relieves users of the need to frequently clean-up to get more storage. 6GB RAM provides a stable and highly efficient performance. Multitasking and gaming has become faster and smoother.

The 4000mAh powerful battery satisfies users’ need for a stable power supply in work and daily life.



