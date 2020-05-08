Coronavirus - Somalia: 55 New confirmed cases
07 May 2020: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia.
New cases confirmed today: 55
Benadir: 41
Puntland: 13
Hirshabelle: 1
Male: 37
Female: 18
Recovery: 19
Death: 5
Total confirmed cases:
928 Total recoveries: 106 Total deaths: 44Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
