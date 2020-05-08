Council of Republic backs extension of State of Emergency

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 8 - The Council of the Republic Thursday recommended the extension of the State of Emergency in order to contain the spread of Covid-19, a pandemic that has infected 36 people in Angola since last March.,

Angola has been observing this exceptional phase since 27 March. During this period, the country has already had two extensions, the last of which will last until 11.59 pm on 10 May.

Regarding this Thursday's Council of the Republic session, the meeting's spokeswoman, Rosa Cruz e Silva, stated that the reasons for the declaration of the State of Emergency persist, in which cases of local transmission have arisen.

The consultation body of the President of the Republic considered it essential to improve water distribution to the population that does not have regular access to the liquid.

The meeting decided that the functioning of the markets should take place from Tuesday to Saturday and that tests against Covid-19 should be increased to the population.

Chaired over by the President João Lourenço, the Council recognised that a large part of the population has difficulty in coping with the restrictive measures of the State of Emergency, due to a lack of means of livelihood.

In this regard, Rosa Cruz e Silva said that it was suggested that a balance be found between social confinement and the difficulties faced by families in need.

According to the spokesperson, the session recommended the correct interpretation of the provisions of the decree establishing the State of Emergency, so that their application is not unequal and dependent on the subjective understanding of the law-enforcement officer.

In this regard, she clarified that there is no restriction to the circulation of vehicles transporting food goods during the 24 hours in the country.

The session also recognized the work of the National Police and the organs of defense and security.

The Council of the Republic brings together the Parliament Speaker, the President of the Constitutional Court, the Attorney General of the Republic, leaders of political parties with parliamentary seats and entities invited by the president of the Republic.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.