SmartPesa scales up with Mastercard Start Path

SmartPesa, a leading provider of payment solutions has included in Mastercard Start Path, an award-winning program aimed at later stage scaling startups.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartPesa , a leading provider of payment and agency banking solutions is announcing its acceptance into Mastercard’s award winning startup engagement program Start Path , a program aimed at later stage scaling startups.SmartPesa is driving change in merchant payment acceptance through SoftPOS, a range of POS hardware and a proven and intelligent payment gateway. Connecting to all major payment hosts and Mastercard’s MPGS, the SmartPesa system allows acquirers to quickly deploy multi-channel acceptance solutions both online and offline; and to provide their enterprise customers the ability to embed payments into their workflows using a range of API integrations.Merchants use a simple unified mobile application to accept secure card, cardless, QR and cash payments. This intuitive app also provides a real time multi-channel payment history, taking away the guesswork and painstaking reconciliations so common today; while also serving as a valuable financial record against which merchants can borrow.“After sourcing the best and brightest later stage startups from across the globe, we’re thrilled to welcome SmartPesa to the Start Path ecosystem of innovators,” said Amy Neale, Senior Vice President, Start Path & Fintech, Mastercard. “The diversity in our Start Path program proves how quickly the pace of innovation is happening and together we are building the future of commerce.”“We are proud and honoured to be admitted into the Mastercard Start Path programme and to continue to develop innovative solutions with Mastercard for acquirers and merchants across the globe. Streamlining and simplifying payments for businesses, both large and small, is core to our mission to drive financial inclusion and to do our part to empower businesses and customers to fulfil their dreams,” said Barry Levett, Founder & Chairman of SmartPesa.For more information, please visit the SmartPesa’s website smartpesa.com and the Mastercard Start Path website www.startpath.com -ENDS-For Media EnquiriesBarry Levett, SmartPesabarry.levett@smartpesa.comTel: +65 9649 5101About SmartPesaSmartPesa develops payments and agency banking solutions for merchants and banks across the globe, taking care of the tech so they don’t have to. Using an intuitive mobile app and/or card terminal, merchants enjoy a simple unified one-stop tool for accepting smart multi-channel payments online and offline, instant access to transaction histories and automated reconciliations. SmartPesa’s last-mile agency banking solution drives financial inclusion by extending the banking network into rural areas quickly and painlessly. ‘Pesa’ is a Swahili word that means ‘money’.For more information, go to smartpesa.com or follow @SmartPesa on LinkedIn.About MastercardHaving evaluated 10,000 startups from across the globe, we’re excited to meet ground breaking entrepreneurs and support the next big global players. We know that the fintech landscape maturing and the Start Path model is designed to support later-stage companies to scale their businesses by getting them in front of Mastercard’s global network and customers. The newest entrants to our network of innovators will join over 220 startups from across the globe who have raised a cumulative $2.6 billion in capital. Between pilots with renowned financial services firms, extended worldwide commercial engagements with Mastercard and reaching both the public markets and unicorn status, Mastercard Start Path companies are shaping the future of commerce.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.