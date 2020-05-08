Woody Bradshaw Signs With MC1 Nashville

MC1 Nashville

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer/Songwriter Woody Bradshaw has signed with MC1 Nashville . Nashville’s MC1/Orchard caught wind of Woody’s exciting new project and immediately heard a possible Dove Award nomination, with a song Woody penned, titled, “Why You’d Even Try”. The President of the MC1, Darlene Fowler exclaimed, “Our whole team became an instant fan of Woody’s music and his voice. We can’t wait to get started with this versatile and talented artist.”Woody Bradshaw is a Pensacola Fl. native who resides in Nashville, a recording artist and actor, best known for his breakout single, “The Last Thing You Do, and was voted one of Clear Channel’s Top 10 artist to look for.Before finding fame as a musician, Woody was an actor in New York City on an ABC daytime drama. After two years of acting in New York City, Woody relocated to Los Angeles to continue his acting career in film. He quickly landed numerous national commercials, television spots and was considering roles in several scripts when a life changing moment let Woody know that he wasn’t only an actor.After seeing a live performance of his childhood influence, songwriter Jimmy Webb, Woody knew his musical artistry was longing for expression and he moved to Nashville to nurture his writing and singing career.In the last few years, Woody has felt the calling of his beloved hometown and has penned a rocking anthem in honor of Pensacola’s very own Blue Angels titled, “The Blues Are Back In Town, ” with Producer Stephan Oberhoff. The anthem has been received with great enthusiasm and rave reviews by Blues fans across the board.This last year Woody re-teamed with Oberhoff and set out to make his newest album. This one being a collection of new and fresh sounding, rocking, up beat tunes along with deeper works he’s written, which are very personal to him; his ballads are exquisitely crafted and reach the deepest of emotions for the listener. “I wanted to lay it all out there with this album. I think people will get the full spectrum of who I am.”The first release, "Why You'd Even Try" has been released to Christian Radio and a release to Country Radio is set to release late Summer.For more information please visit: MC1 Nashville & Woody BradshawMC1 Nashville615-491-2074press@mc1nashville.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.