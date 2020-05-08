Interfor Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today in Burnaby, British Columbia. The nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 10, 2020, were elected as directors of the Company and detailed results of the votes cast by proxy are set out below:



Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Ian Fillinger 44,766,708 97.13 1,322,270 2.87 Christopher R. Griffin 46,078,213 99.98 10,765 0.02 Jeane L. Hull 45,998,449 99.80 90,529 0.20 Rhonda D. Hunter 46,077,163 99.97 11,815 0.03 Gordon H. MacDougall 44,591,237 96.75 1,497,741 3.25 J. Eddie McMillan 44,547,854 96.66 1,541,124 3.34 Thomas V. Milroy 45,560,539 98.85 528,439 1.15 Gillian L. Platt 45,948,382 99.69 140,596 0.31 Lawrence Sauder 44,542,540 96.64 1,546,438 3.36 Curtis M. Stevens 46,077,213 99.97 11,765 0.03 Douglas W.G. Whitehead 44,546,188 96.65 1,542,790 3.35



At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders also approved: (i) the setting of the number of directors at eleven; (ii) the appointment of the auditor and authorization of the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration; (iii) a non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation. Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:

Xenia Kritsos

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

(604) 689-6800







