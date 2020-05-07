There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,515 in the last 365 days.

Global Indemnity Limited Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) today reported that for the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company’s Gross Written Premiums increased 9.5% to $155.7 million and Net Written Premiums increased 12.7% to $139.1 million. Adjusted Operating Income for the quarter declined by $1.6 million, or 13.2%, to $10.0 million as compared to the first quarter of 2019, which quarter included a $7.9 million release of excess reserves as compared to a $0.6 million release in the current quarter. The Company’s Combined Ratio for the period was 92.7%. The Company’s $1.6 billion Investment Portfolio declined $56.4 million, or 3.5%, over the quarter as a result of the steep (approx. 20%) decline in U.S. equity markets related to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the Company incurred a $44.6 million net loss for the quarter and a 6.8% pre-dividend decline in book value per share from $50.82 at December 31, 2019, to $47.12 at March 31, 2020. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company also reported that all of its in force business interruption insurance coverages contain a specific exclusion in respect of virus and bacteria.

Selected Operating and Balance Sheet Information
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

  For the Three Months
Ended March 31, 		  As of
March 31, 		  As of
December 31,
    2020       2019     2020   2019
               
Gross Written Premiums $   155.7     $   142.2   Book value per share (2) $   47.12   $   50.82
Net Written Premiums $   139.1     $   123.4   Shareholders’ equity $   674.6   $   726.8
        Cash and invested assets (3) $ 1,550.6   $ 1,607.0
Net income (loss) $  (44.6 )   $  19.6          
Net income (loss) per share $    (3.13 )   $   1.37   (2) Net of cumulative Company dividends to shareholders totaling $2.25 per share and $2.00 per share as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
        (3) Including receivable/(payable) for securities sold/(purchased)
Adjusted operating income (1) $    10.0     $   11.6          
Adjusted operating income per share $  0.70     $   0.81          
               
Combined ratio analysis:              
Loss ratio    53.7 %      47.8 %        
Expense ratio     39.0 %       40.7 %        
Combined ratio     92.7 %       88.5 %        
                       

(1) Net Income exclusive of investment portfolio gains and losses.


About Global Indemnity Limited and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance and reinsurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide.  Global Indemnity Limited’s four primary segments are:

  • United States Based Commercial Specialty
     
  • United States Based Specialty Property
     
  • United States Based Farm, Ranch, & Stable
     
  • Bermuda Based Reinsurance

For more information, visit the Global Indemnity Limited’s website at http://www.globalindemnity.ky.

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release1 do not address a number of risks and uncertainties including COVID-19. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity’s actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.   

 [1] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

Global Indemnity Limited’s Combined Ratio for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded a combined ratio of 92.7% (Loss Ratio 53.7% and Expense Ratio 39.0%) as compared to 88.5% (Loss Ratio 47.8% and Expense Ratio 40.7%) for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
             

  • The Company’s accident year property loss ratio for the period of 50.8% improved by 1.8 points from the 2019 first quarter primarily as a result of a reductions in claims frequency and severity within the Specialty Property and Farm, Ranch, and Stable segments.   
     
  • The accident year casualty loss ratio for the period of 59.1% as compared to 58.1% in the comparable 2019 period reflects the addition of a new casualty reinsurance treaty.

  
Global Indemnity Limited’s Gross and Net Written Premiums Results by Segment for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

  Three Months Ended March 31,
  Gross Written Premiums   Net Written Premiums
  2020   2019   %
Change 		  2020   2019   %
Change
Commercial Specialty $   80,831   $   64,213   25.9 %   $   72,483   $   55,170   31.4 %
Specialty Property   35,243       39,674   (11.2 %)     30,007     33,212   (9.7 %)
Farm, Ranch, & Stable   22,133     20,765   6.6 %     19,105     17,492   9.2 %
Reinsurance     17,517       17,549   (0.2 %)     17,517     17,542   (0.1 %)
Total $   155,724   $ 142,201   9.5 %   $   139,112   $ 123,416   12.7 %

Commercial Specialty Operations: Gross written premiums and net written premiums increased 25.9% and 31.4%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.  This increase is primarily driven by organic growth from existing agents, increased pricing, and several new programs.

Specialty Property Operations:  Gross written premiums and net written premiums decreased by 11.2% and 9.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The decreases are primarily due to a continued reduction of catastrophe exposed business.   

Farm, Ranch, & Stable Operations:  Gross written premiums increased by 6.6% and net written premiums increased by 9.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in gross and net written premiums was primarily due to an increase in pricing.   

Reinsurance Operations: Gross written premiums and net written premiums decreased 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019, which was primarily due to the non-renewal of property catastrophe treaties offset by the growth of the new casualty treaty entered into during 2019.

Note: Tables Follow


GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

 

 		 For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
    2020       2019  
Gross written premiums $  155,724     $   142,201  
       
Net written premiums $  139,112     $   123,416  
       
Net earned premiums $  144,468     $   122,089  
Net investment income    10,129       7,219  
Net realized investment gains (losses)     (68,162 )     10,390  
Other income   165       488  
  Total revenues   86,600       140,186  
       
Net losses and loss adjustment expenses (1)   77,647       58,321  
Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses   56,412       49,743  
Corporate and other operating expenses   4,223       3,205  
Interest expense   4,865       5,023  
  Income (loss) before income taxes   (56,547 )     23,894  
Income tax expense (benefit)     (11,969 )     4,294  
  Net income (loss) $   (44,578 )   $   19,600  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding–basic   14,250       14,154  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding–diluted   14,250       14,315  
       
Net income (loss) per share – basic $   (3.13 )   $    1.38  
       
Net income (loss) per share – diluted (2) $   (3.13 )   $    1.37  
       
Cash dividends declared per share $   0.25     $    0.25  
       
Combined ratio analysis: (3)      
Loss ratio   53.7 %     47.8 %
Expense ratio   39.0 %     40.7 %
Combined ratio   92.7 %     88.5 %

(1) Includes loss reductions related to prior years of $0.6 million and $7.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2) For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, weighted average shares outstanding – basic was used to calculate diluted earnings per share due to a net loss for the period.

(3) The loss ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio are GAAP financial measures that are generally viewed in the insurance industry as indicators of underwriting profitability.  The loss ratio is the ratio of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums.  The expense ratio is the ratio of acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums.  The combined ratio is the sum of the loss and expense ratios.


GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 (Dollars in thousands)

 

ASSETS 		  (Unaudited)
March 31, 2020 		  December 31, 2019
Fixed Maturities:        
  Available for sale securities, at fair value
(amortized cost: 2020 - $1,252,931 and 2019 - $1,231,568; net
of allowance of: 2020 - $0)		   $ 1,271,706     $ 1,253,159  
Equity securities, at fair value     174,386       263,104  
Other invested assets     47,308       47,279  
    Total investments     1,493,400       1,563,542  
         
Cash and cash equivalents     59,751       44,271  
Premiums receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of
       $2,746 at March 31, 2020		     115,331       118,035  
Reinsurance receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses of
       $8,992 at March 31, 2020		     83,074       83,938  
Funds held by ceding insurers     47,096       48,580  
Federal income taxes receivable     5,510       10,989  
Deferred federal income taxes     42,117       31,077  
Deferred acquisition costs     69,615       70,677  
Intangible assets     21,359       21,491  
Goodwill     6,521       6,521  
Prepaid reinsurance premiums     15,512       16,716  
Other assets     69,218       60,048  
  Total assets   $   2,028,504     $   2,075,885  
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses   $   639,468     $   630,181  
Unearned premiums     308,301       314,861  
Ceded balances payable     23,932       20,404  
Payables for securities purchased     2,585       850  
Contingent commissions     5,841       11,928  
Debt     294,784       296,640  
Other liabilities     78,957       74,212  

 		 Total liabilities     1,353,868       1,349,076  
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 900,000,000 ordinary shares
       authorized; A ordinary shares issued:10,305,404 and 10,282,277,
       respectively; A ordinary shares outstanding: 10,185,459 and
       10,167,056, respectively; B ordinary shares issued and outstanding:
       4,133,366 and 4,133,366, respectively		     2       2  
Additional paid-in capital (1)     443,641       442,403  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes     12,560       17,609  
Retained earnings (1)     222,549       270,768  
A ordinary shares in treasury, at cost: 119,945 and 115,221 shares,
respectively		     (4,116 )     (3,973 )
  Total shareholders’ equity     674,636       726,809  
         
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $   2,028,504     $   2,075,885  

(1) Since the Company’s initial public offering in 2003, the Company repurchased 20.2 million shares for a total of $488 million. These share repurchases are reflected by a $488 million reduction of the Company’s additional paid-in capital and retained earnings as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Retained earnings are also net of $32 million and $29 million of cumulative historic Company dividends to shareholders as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.


GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED
SELECTED INVESTMENT DATA
 (Dollars in millions)

    Market Value as of
    (Unaudited)
March 31, 2020 		  December 31, 2019
         
Fixed maturities   $ 1,271.7     $ 1,253.2  
Cash and cash equivalents     59.8       44.3  
Total bonds and cash and cash equivalents     1,331.5       1,297.5  
Equities and other invested assets     221.7       310.4  
Total cash and invested assets, gross     1,553.2       1,607.9  
Payable for securities purchased     (2.6 )     (0.9 )
Total cash and invested assets, net    $ 1,550.6     $ 1,607.0  

             

  Total Investment Return (1)
  For the Three Months Ended March 31,
(unaudited)
    2020       2019  
       
Net investment income $   10.1     $  7.2  
       
Net realized investment gains (losses)   (68.2  )     10.4  
Net unrealized investment gains (losses)     (4.1 )     26.3  
Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)   (72.3 )     36.7  
       
Total net investment income and gains (losses) $    (62.2 )   $  43.9  
       
Average total cash and invested assets $ 1,578.8     $ 1,514.3  
       
Total investment return %   (3.9 %)     2.9 %

(1) Amounts in this table are shown on a pre-tax basis.


GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED
SUMMARY OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
(Unaudited)
 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

  For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
    2020       2019
       
Adjusted operating income, net of tax $    10,049     $  11,580
Adjustments:      
Net realized investment gains (losses)   (54,627 )     8,020
       
Net income (loss) $ (44,578 )   $  19,600
       
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic   14,250       14,154
       
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted   14,418       14,315
       
Adjusted operating income per share – basic $   0.71     $  0.82
       
Adjusted operating income per share – diluted $   0.70     $  0.81
       

Note Regarding Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized investment gains (losses) and other unique charges not related to operations. Adjusted operating income is not a substitute for net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should not place undue reliance on this measure.

Contact:     Media
      Stephen W. Ries
      Senior Corporate Counsel
      (610) 668-3270
      sries@global-indemnity.com 

 

Primary Logo

