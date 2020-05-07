Mesa Air Group Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) will release its second quarter earnings for fiscal year 2020 after the market closes on Monday, May 11. The company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on May 11 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.



The call can be accessed by dialing 888-469-2054 and entering the passcode: PHOENIX (7463649).



There will also be a listen-only webcast on Mesa’s website ( http://investor.mesa-air.com/events-and-presentations/events ). A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call ( http://investor.mesa-air.com ).



About Mesa Air Group, Inc.



Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 103 cities in 35 states, the District of Columbia and Mexico. As of April 30th, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 320 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Investor Relations

Brian Gillman

investor@mesa-air.com



Media

Jack Hellie

media@mesa-air.com







