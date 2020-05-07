Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Results of Directors Vote

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated March 25, 2020 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, May 7, 2020. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.



Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

Nominee Outcome

of Vote Votes For Votes

Withheld

Donald Gray



Michael MacBean



Brian Davis



Darren Gee



Gregory Fletcher



John W. Rossall



Kathy Turgeon

Elected



Elected



Elected



Elected



Elected



Elected



Elected

61,406,249



61,275,866



61,563,482



62,012,461



60,914,972



62,747,457



61,646,320





3,604,300



3,734,683



3,447,067



2,998,088



4,095,577



2,263,092



3,364,229

For further information please contact:

Darren Gee President and Chief Executive Officer Phone: (403) 237-8911 Fax: (403) 451-4100











