Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 18, 2020.



The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 47 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

