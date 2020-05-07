Global Water Resources Reports Results of Director Election
/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources Inc., ("the Company"), (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), announced that the nominees listed in the Proxy Statement, dated March 27, 2020, for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("the Meeting") were selected as Directors of the Company. As of the March 18, 2020 record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting, 22,537,381 shares of common stock were outstanding and eligible to vote. A total of 16,897,826 shares were voted in person or by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote for the election of the Directors at the Meeting were as follows:
|Votes For
|% of Total Shares
Voted
|Votes Withheld
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Broker Non-
Votes
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|William S Levine
|14,008,662
|82.90%
|714,160
|4.23%
|2,175,004
|12.87%
|Richard M. Alexander
|13,764,436
|81.46%
|958,386
|5.67%
|2,175,004
|12.87%
|David C. Tedesco
|13,164,524
|77.91%
|1,558,298
|9.22%
|2,175,004
|12.87%
|Ron L. Fleming
|14,635,786
|86.61%
|87,036
|0.52%
|2,175,004
|12.87%
|Debra G. Coy
|14,635,157
|86.61%
|87,665
|0.52%
|2,175,004
|12.87%
|Brett Huckelbridge
|14,631,321
|86.59%
|91,501
|0.54%
|2,175,004
|12.87%
|David Rousseau
|14,630,013
|86.58%
|92,809
|0.55%
|2,175,004
|12.87%
In addition, at the Meeting, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 was ratified. The results of the vote were as follows:
|Votes For
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Votes Against
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Abstentions
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Broker Non-
Votes
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|16,802,656
|99.44%
|50,763
|0.30%
|44,407
|0.26%
|—
|—%
Also, at the Meeting, the Global Water Resources, Inc. Omnibus Incentive Plan was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:
|Votes For
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Votes Against
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Abstentions
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|Broker Non-
Votes
|% of Total
Shares Voted
|14,503,150
|85.83%
|118,550
|0.70%
|101,122
|0.60%
|2,175,004
|—%
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 12 utility companies which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.
Company Contact:
Michael J. Liebman
SVP and CFO
Tel (480) 999-5104
mike.liebman@gwresources.com
Investor Relations:
Ron Both, CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
GWRS@cma.team
