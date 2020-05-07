There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,516 in the last 365 days.

Global Water Resources Reports Results of Director Election

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources Inc., ("the Company"), (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), announced that the nominees listed in the Proxy Statement, dated March 27, 2020, for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("the Meeting") were selected as Directors of the Company. As of the March 18, 2020 record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting, 22,537,381 shares of common stock were outstanding and eligible to vote. A total of 16,897,826 shares were voted in person or by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote for the election of the Directors at the Meeting were as follows:

               
  Votes For % of Total Shares
Voted		 Votes Withheld % of Total
Shares Voted		   Broker Non-
Votes		 % of Total
Shares Voted
William S Levine 14,008,662  82.90% 714,160  4.23%   2,175,004  12.87%
Richard M. Alexander 13,764,436  81.46% 958,386  5.67%   2,175,004  12.87%
David C. Tedesco 13,164,524  77.91% 1,558,298  9.22%   2,175,004  12.87%
Ron L. Fleming 14,635,786  86.61% 87,036  0.52%   2,175,004  12.87%
Debra G. Coy 14,635,157  86.61% 87,665  0.52%   2,175,004  12.87%
Brett Huckelbridge 14,631,321  86.59% 91,501  0.54%   2,175,004  12.87%
David Rousseau 14,630,013  86.58% 92,809  0.55%   2,175,004  12.87%
               

In addition, at the Meeting, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 was ratified. The results of the vote were as follows:

               
Votes For % of Total
Shares Voted		 Votes Against % of Total
Shares Voted		 Abstentions % of Total
Shares Voted		 Broker Non-
Votes		 % of Total
Shares Voted
16,802,656 99.44% 50,763 0.30% 44,407 0.26% —%
               

Also, at the Meeting, the Global Water Resources, Inc. Omnibus Incentive Plan was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:

               
Votes For % of Total
Shares Voted		 Votes Against % of Total
Shares Voted		 Abstentions % of Total
Shares Voted		 Broker Non-
Votes		 % of Total
Shares Voted
14,503,150 85.83% 118,550 0.70% 101,122 0.60% 2,175,004 —%
               

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 12 utility companies which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:
Michael J. Liebman
SVP and CFO
Tel (480) 999-5104
mike.liebman@gwresources.com

Investor Relations:
Ron Both, CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
GWRS@cma.team

