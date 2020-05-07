There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,518 in the last 365 days.

New Look Vision Group Inc. to Hold First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX:  BCI) (“New Look”), announced today that it will present its first quarter results for 2020 during a conference call on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (ET) for the financial community.  The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call.  The Press Release and the Management’s Discussion & Analysis will be posted on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and also on its own website (www.newlookvision.ca).

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call:

 CONFERENCE CALL 
 Time and date:   Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (ET)
 Dial-in numbers:  1-877-223-4471 (toll-free)
   1-647-788-4922 (long-distance/international)

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the full replay:

CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
Availability dates:  May 13th, 2020 (3:00 p.m. ET) to May 27th, 2020 (11:59 p.m. ET)
Access telephone: 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642
Reservation number: 7396003

As of April 30th, 2020, New Look had 15,660,199 Class A common shares issued and outstanding.  New Look is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada with a network of 394 stores operating mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, IRIS and various Luxury banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies.

For additional information please see our web site www.newlookvision.ca. For enquiries, please contact Lise Melanson (514) 877-4119.


 

