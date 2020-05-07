Delek US Holdings Announces Closing of Bakersfield Refinery Sale

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) (“Delek”) announced today that it has closed the sale of the equity interests in Alon Bakersfield Property, Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary that owns a refinery in Bakersfield, California, to a subsidiary of Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc., a southern California-based renewable energy company, for total cash consideration of $40 million. With the sale, Delek expects to eliminate approximately $14 million in annual operating expenses related to the business. Additionally, the closing of the transaction will allow Delek to eliminate certain environmental and asset retirement liability reserves currently on the balance sheet.



Uzi Yemin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek stated, “We are pleased to announce the sale of the last remaining assets located on the West Coast that were acquired through the Alon acquisition in 2017. The sale proceeds and the removal of liabilities from our books should help further strengthen our balance sheet while eliminating the annual expenses associated with that business.”

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (“Delek Logistics”). Delek and its affiliates also own approximately 71 percent (including the 2 percent general partner interest) of Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 252 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

