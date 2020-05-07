Fortis Inc. Shareholders Approve Election of Directors, Appointment of Auditors, Advance Notice By-Law No.2 and Say on Pay

/EIN News/ -- ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually today. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including electing the nominated directors, appointing Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors, approving Advance Notice By-Law No. 2 and voting on an advisory basis to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

Election of Directors

Fortis shareholders elected the following 10 individuals to the Fortis board of directors to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Tracey C. Ball 260,044,827 99.83 443,689 0.17 Pierre J. Blouin 258,240,691 99.14 2,248,315 0.86 Paul J. Bonavia 259,767,875 99.72 722,733 0.28 Lawrence T. Borgard 259,968,499 99.80 520,507 0.20 Maura J. Clark 257,752,242 98.95 2,736,763 1.05 Margarita K. Dilley 258,053,475 99.06 2,437,133 0.94 Julie A. Dobson 258,289,628 99.16 2,199,378 0.84 Douglas J. Haughey 258,385,929 99.19 2,103,077 0.81 Barry V. Perry 258,169,605 99.11 2,321,003 0.89 Jo Mark Zurel 257,839,275 98.98 2,649,731 1.02

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders of the Corporation approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 268,047,414 99.80 527,719 0.20

Advance Notice By-Law No. 2

Shareholders approved a new advance notice by-law setting out advance notice requirements for director nominations.

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Against % Votes Against 259,821,984 99.71 757,008 0.29

Say on Pay

Shareholders approved the non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay").

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Against % Votes Against 252,683,377 96.97 7,897,913 3.03

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2019 revenue of $8.8 billion and total assets of $57 billion as at March 31, 2020. The Corporation's 9,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com , www.sedar.com , or www.sec.gov .

For more information please contact

Investor Enquiries:

Ms. Stephanie Amaimo

Vice President, Investor Relations

Fortis Inc.

248.946.3572

samaimo@fortisinc.com



Media Enquiries:

Ms. Karen McCarthy

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs

Fortis Inc.

709.737.5323

media@fortisinc.com

