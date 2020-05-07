Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches Nationwide Search for the Best Motherly Advice

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is honoring superhero moms everywhere by encouraging fans to share the best motherly advice they’ve ever received or given in celebration of Mother’s Day on May 10.

From now until May 31, fans can enter Dickey’s Best Motherly Advice Contest by sharing the best words of wisdom they’ve received on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and use the hashtags #MomSays #MotherlyAdvice and #DickeysBarbecuePit for a chance to win free barbecue for a year.

“We believe in bringing comfort with our barbecue and we’re proud to thank all the moms who bring comfort to homes everyday across the country,” Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

This Sunday, guests can order any of Dickey’s slow-smoked offerings such as hickory-smoked brisket, potato salad, mac-n-cheese, baked potato casserole and more for free contactless delivery.

Dickey’s southern classics come in a range of sizes including a Classic Family Pack available to order online at dickeys.com or through the Dickey’s app. Dickey’s Classic Family Pack feeds a group of 4 and includes 1lb of pulled pork, 1lb of brisket, barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad, 6 rolls, barbecue sauce, pickles and onions.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

