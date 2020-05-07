Burg Management’s Ellen Laminack Earns Certified Manager of Community Associations Designation

/EIN News/ -- Panama City Beach, FL, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burg Management, an Associa® Company, is proud to announce that community manager, Ellen Laminack, has earned her Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) through the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

The Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) is the only international certification program designed exclusively for managers of homeowner and condominium associations and cooperatives. The CMCA® recognizes individuals who have demonstrated the fundamental knowledge required to manage community associations. The Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) administers the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®)—The Essential Credential™. CAMICB is the professional accreditation body for over ​20,000 community association managers worldwide.

“Burg Management is committed to the continued education and industry training of our employees,” stated Tammy Mallory, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Burg Management president. “We understand that earning the CMCA® designation takes steadfast determination and dedication and are extremely proud of Ellen for this accomplishment. Her continued development will benefit our team, our communities, and our residents.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.