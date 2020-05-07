MicroVision Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- REDMOND, Wash., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in innovative ultra-miniature projection display and sensing technology, today announced its first quarter 2020 results.



Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.5 million, compared to $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. MicroVision's net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $4.9 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.1 million, or $0.08 per share for the first quarter of 2019.

“We are committed to finding strategic alternatives that maximize the value of the Company for our stakeholders. With the help of our financial advisor, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, we have approached a global list of targeted companies and are diligently exploring all options including the sale of one or more of our module product verticals and related technology or a potential sale of the Company,” said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer.

“During the first quarter we took many steps to manage costs and create a runway that we expect will give us time to complete a strategic transaction. We transferred responsibility for component production to our April 2017 customer and sold production assets, which lowered our costs and working capital requirements. In addition, we initiated a 60% reduction to our workforce and curtailed non-essential expenses,” said Sharma.

Financial Results Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Interested parties can access the call from MicroVision’s website on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page at https://microvision.gcs-web.com/investor-event-calendar or dialing 877-876-9174 (for U.S. participants) or 785-424-1670 (for participants outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior and request to be connected to the MicroVision First Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call.

The conference call will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s website on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page .

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® scanning technology, an ultra-miniature sensing and projection solution based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the Company. MicroVision’s platform approach for this sensing and display solution means that its technology can be adapted to a wide array of applications and form factors. We combine our hardware, software, and algorithms to unlock value for our customers by providing them a differentiated advanced solution for a rapidly evolving, always-on world.

MicroVision has a substantial portfolio of patents relating to laser beam scanning projection and sensing. MicroVision’s industry leading technology is a result of its extensive research and development. The Company is based in Redmond, Washington.

MicroVision and PicoP are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including those relating to strategic alternatives, sale of our product verticals or technology, sale or merger of the Company, managing costs, completing a transaction, the Company’s future products and product applications and those including words like “expect” and “exploring” are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements include the risk that the Company may not succeed in finding licensing or other strategic solutions, including a potential sale of the Company, with acceptable timing, benefits or costs, the Company may be unable to evidence compliance with Nasdaq criteria within the period of time that was granted by the Nasdaq panel, our ability to operate with limited cash or to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of our technologies and products; and for products incorporating our technologies; the failure of our commercial partners to perform as expected under our agreements, including from the impact of the COVID-19 (coronavirus); our ability to identify parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem desirable for the purchase or license of intellectual property assets; our or our customers’ failure to perform under open purchase orders, our financial and technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards and develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims; our ability to maintain our listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, and other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect us. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect us to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.





MicroVision, Inc. Balance Sheet (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,325 $ 5,837 Accounts receivable, net 552 1,079 Inventory - 192 Other current assets 413 729 Total current assets 3,290 7,837 Property and equipment, net 1,733 1,849 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,221 1,308 Restricted cash 435 435 Intangible assets, net 207 221 Other assets 18 186 Total assets $ 6,904 $ 11,836 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,113 $ 1,871 Accrued liabilities 837 2,045 Deferred revenue 15 21 Contract liabilities 9,271 9,755 Other current liabilities 42 83 Current portion of operating lease liability 661 656 Current portion of finance lease obligations 23 25 Total current liabilities 12,962 14,456 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,211 1,348 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 5 9 Total liabilities 14,178 15,813 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Common stock at par value 131 126 Additional paid-in capital 570,128 568,496 Accumulated deficit (577,533 ) (572,599 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (7,274 ) (3,977 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 6,904 $ 11,836





MicroVision, Inc. Statement of Operations (In thousands, except earnings per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Product revenue $ 1,247 $ 199 License and royalty revenue 212 - Contract revenue 10 1,652 Total revenue 1,469 1,851 Cost of product revenue 1,395 288 Cost of contract revenue 4 955 Total cost of revenue 1,399 1,243 Gross margin 70 608 Research and development expense 3,683 5,973 Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense 1,771 2,699 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (450 ) - Total operating expenses 5,004 8,672 Loss from operations (4,934 ) (8,064 ) Other expense, net - (4 ) Net income (loss) $ (4,934 ) $ (8,068 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 127,214 101,971

Investor Relations Contact



David H. Allen

Darrow Associates, Inc.

408.427.4463

dallen@darrowir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.