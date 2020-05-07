Vir Biotechnology to Present at BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced that George Scangos, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer will virtually present at the BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference on Thursday, May 14th at 12:40 pm PT/ 3:40 pm ET.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, influenza A, SARS-CoV-2, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio .

Contact:

Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Investors

Neera Ravindran, MD

Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Communications

nravindran@vir.bio

+1-415-506-5256

Media

Lindy Devereux

Scient PR

lindy@scientpr.com

+1-646-515-5730



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.