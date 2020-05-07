PDF Solutions® Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Business Highlights



Total revenues of $21.2 million, up 3% over last year’s comparable quarter

Analytics revenues of $13.2 million, up 16% over last year’s comparable quarter

Analytics accounted for 63% of first quarter revenues

GAAP Gross Margin of 60% for the first quarter of 2020

Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 65% for the first quarter of 2020

Operating activities generated $5.4 million in cash during the first quarter of 2020

Cash and cash equivalents of $100.4 million at the end of first quarter of 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (“PDF Solutions” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDFS), a leading provider of differentiated data and analytics solutions to the semiconductor and electronics industries, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Highlights of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $21.2 million, compared to $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $20.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Analytics revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $13.2 million, compared to $13.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $11.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $7.9 million, compared to $9.1 million for the first and fourth quarters of 2019.

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2020 of 60%, compared to 60% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 62% for the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2020 of 65%, compared to 64% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 67% for the first quarter of 2019.

On a GAAP basis, net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.5 million, or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.3 million, or ($0.04) per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and compared to net loss of $2.7 million, or ($0.08) per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $0.1 million, or ($0.00) per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2020 were $100.4 million, compared to $97.6 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $2.8 million. Operating activities generated $5.4 million in cash during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Additional Financial Information:

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”), enacted on March 27, 2020, included certain tax provisions for corporations, one of which is the temporary carry back of tax losses. Accordingly, for the first quarter of 2020, the Company recognized a $2.3 million tax benefit related to its tax loss carryback on its GAAP Income Tax Benefit. As a result, the Company expects tax refunds of approximately $1.1 million once the refund requests are processed.

Conference Call

As previously announced, PDF Solutions will discuss these results on a live conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. The call will be simultaneously webcast on PDF Solutions’ website at http://ir.pdf.com/webcasts . A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website address beginning approximately two hours after completion of the live call. A copy of this press release, including the disclosure and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, which non-GAAP measures may be used periodically by PDF Solutions’ management when discussing financial results with investors and analysts, will also be available on PDF Solutions’ website at http://www.pdf.com/press-releases following the date of this release.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Commentary Available Online

A Management Report reviewing the Company’s first quarter of 2020 financial results will be furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at http://ir.pdf.com/financial-reports . Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call webcast.



Information Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), PDF Solutions also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes the effects of non-recurring items (including adjustment to contingent consideration related to acquisition, restructuring charges and severance payments, and expenses related to an arbitration proceeding for a disputed contract with a customer), stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired technology and other acquired intangible assets, and their related income tax effects, as applicable, as well as adjustments for the non-cash portion of income taxes and tax impact of the CARES Act. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management internally to measure the Company’s profitability and performance. PDF Solutions’ management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s ongoing operations in light of the fact that none of these categories of expense has a current effect on the future uses of cash (with the exception of certain non-recurring items) nor do they impact the generation of current or future revenues. These non-GAAP results should not be considered an alternative to, or a substitute for, GAAP financial information, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures of income or loss as a measure of performance, or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Since management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to measure profitability and performance, PDF Solutions has included these non-GAAP measures to give investors an opportunity to see the Company’s financial results as viewed by management. A reconciliation of the comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of the Company’s financial statements presented below.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements planned to be made on the planned conference call regarding the Company’s future expected business performance and financial results are forward looking and are subject to future events and circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially include risks associated with: customers’ production volumes under contracts that provide Gainshare royalties, cost and schedule of new product development; continued adoption of the Company’s solutions by new and existing customers; project milestones or delays and performance criteria achieved; the provision of technology and services prior to the execution of a final contract, the potential impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the semiconductor industry and on our operations or demand for our products; and other risks set forth in PDF Solutions’ periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, most recently filed for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to such reports. The forward-looking statements made in the conference call are made as of the date hereof, and PDF Solutions does not assume any obligation to update such statements nor the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in such statements.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to rapidly improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their products. By combining industry-leading data analytics and professional services with exclusive, differentiated product data generated during the manufacturing process, PDF Solutions is delivering on the promise of Industry 4.0 today by transforming how the ecosystem collects, analyzes, and shares data. Key Fortune 500 organizations around the world rely on PDF Solutions to remove the data barriers that encumber and constrain new product introductions and to deliver the machine learning insights that drive efficient and profitable high-volume manufacturing.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, PDF Solutions also operates worldwide in Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. For the Company’s latest news and information, visit http://www.pdf.com/.

Characterization Vehicle, Design-for-Inspection, DFI, Exensio, PDF Solutions, and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts: Adnan Raza Sonia Segovia Joe Diaz, Robert Blum, Joe Dorame Chief Financial Officer IR Coordinator Lytham Partners, LLC Tel: (408) 516-0237 Tel: (408) 938-6491 Tel: (602) 889-9700 Email: adnan.raza@pdf.com

Email: sonia.segovia@pdf.com

Email: pdfs@lythampartners.com





PDF SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019



ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,385 $ 97,605 Accounts receivable, net 37,363 40,651 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,628 9,320 Total current assets 149,376 147,576 Property and equipment, net 41,009 40,798 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 7,368 7,609 Goodwill 2,293 2,293 Intangible assets, net 5,904 6,221 Deferred tax assets 25,085 25,327 Other non-current assets 8,322 9,720 Total assets $ 239,357 $ 239,544



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,828 $ 7,636 Accrued compensation and related benefits 4,754 5,072 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,406 1,665 Operating lease liabilities ‒ current portion 1,954 1,867 Deferred revenues ‒ current portion 12,326 10,639 Billings in excess of recognized revenues 1,796 1,117 Total current liabilities 27,064 27,996 Long-term income taxes payable 4,884 5,368 Non-current operating lease liabilities 7,310 7,677 Deferred revenues ‒ non-current portion 1,630 2,346 Total liabilities 40,888 43,387 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in-capital 329,686 325,202 Treasury stock at cost (93,173 ) (91,695 ) Accumulated deficit (36,398 ) (35,870 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,646 ) (1,480 ) Total stockholders’ equity 198,469 196,157 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 239,357 $ 239,544





PDF SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 (1) Revenues: Analytics $ 13,248 $ 13,527 $ 11,434 Integrated yield ramp 7,910 9,035 9,107 Total revenues 21,158 22,562 20,541 Costs and Expenses: Costs of revenues 8,487 9,059 7,867 Research and development 8,590 8,754 8,246 Selling, general and administrative 7,895 6,359 7,011 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 173 173 108 Restructuring charges — — 92 Interest and other expense (income), net 20 31 6 Loss before income taxes (4,007 ) (1,814 ) (2,789 ) Income tax benefit (3,479 ) (484 ) (98 ) Net loss $ (528 ) $ (1,330 ) $ (2,691 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average common shares: Basic 32,703 32,429 32,485 Diluted 32,703 32,429 32,485





(1) In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, in order to improve the transparency of our revenue reporting, the Company updated its Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss to change its historical presentation of revenue categories. Previously, the Company presented revenue on two lines: Solutions and Gainshare performance incentives. Included within Solutions, was revenue from software and related revenue, SaaS solutions, Design-for-Inspection (DFI™) licenses, and fixed-price project-based solution implementation services. The previous Gainshare performance incentive category included only revenue from performance incentive programs. The Company now presents revenue in the following categories: Analytics and Integrated Yield Ramp. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue is comprised of all revenue from the Company’s IYR services engagements that include performance incentives based on customers’ yield achievement, i.e. both fixed-fees and Gainshare royalty from such engagements. Analytics comprises all other revenue, including from the Company’s licenses and services for Exensio Software, Exensio SaaS, DFI™ and Characterization Vehicle (CV) systems that do not include performance incentives based on customers’ yield achievement. This prior period presentation had been reclassified to conform to the new revenue presentation.





PDF SOLUTIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 GAAP Total revenues $ 21,158 $ 22,562 $ 20,541 Costs of revenues 8,487 9,059 7,867 GAAP gross profit $ 12,671 $ 13,503 $ 12,674 GAAP gross margin 60 % 60 % 62 % Non-GAAP GAAP gross profit $ 12,671 $ 13,503 $ 12,674 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation expense 909 782 860 Amortization of acquired technology 144 143 144 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 13,724 $ 14,428 $ 13,678 Non-GAAP gross margin 65 % 64 % 67 %





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 GAAP net loss $ (528 ) $ (1,330 ) $ (2,691 ) Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income (loss): Stock-based compensation expense 3,368 2,782 3,476 Amortization of acquired technology 144 143 144 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 173 173 108 Expenses of arbitration (1) 101 — — Restructuring charges and severance payments — — 92 Tax impact of adjustments (1,143 ) (700 ) (287 ) Tax impact of the CARES Act (2) (2,261 ) — — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (146 ) $ 1,068 $ 842 GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.00 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Shares used in diluted shares calculation 32,703 33,414 33,022





(1) Represents the expenses related to an arbitration proceeding over a disputed contract with a customer, which expenses are expected to continue until the arbitration is resolved. (2) Represents the discrete tax benefit recognized from the carryback of net operating losses (NOLs) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) enacted in March 2020. The Company does not have any NOLs on a non-GAAP basis and, therefore, it did not recognize this discrete tax benefit in calculating its non-GAAP tax expense and net income (loss).



