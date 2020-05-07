Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Reports Net Revenues of $84.7 Million for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) ("Amphastar" or the "Company") today reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.



First Quarter Highlights

Net revenues of $84.7 million for the first quarter

GAAP net income of $3.9 million, or $0.08 per share, for the first quarter

Adjusted non-GAAP net income of $8.4 million, or $0.17 per share, for the first quarter

Dr. Jack Zhang, Amphastar’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The first quarter of 2020 was very strong for Amphastar, as we had strong sales from Primatene® Mist and from our hospital products, including sales of Sodium Bicarbonate, which we filled in our newly approved finished product facility in South El Monte, California.”

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) Net revenues $ 84,688 $ 79,790 GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar $ 3,949 $ 868 Adjusted non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar* $ 8,383 $ 4,885 GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar shareholders $ 0.08 $ 0.02 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar shareholders* $ 0.17 $ 0.10

* Adjusted non-GAAP net income and Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion in the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table III of this press release.

First Quarter Results

Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2020 2019 Dollars % (in thousands)

Net revenues: Primatene® Mist $ 12,877 $ 2,897 $ 9,980 344 % Phytonadione 11,029 10,120 909 9 % Lidocaine 10,657 11,979 (1,322 ) (11 )% Enoxaparin 9,168 14,484 (5,316 ) (37 )% Naloxone 8,875 7,364 1,511 21 % Epinephrine 3,990 2,679 1,311 49 % Other finished pharmaceutical products 24,702 25,016 (314 ) (1 )% Total finished pharmaceutical products net revenues $ 81,298 $ 74,539 $ 6,759 9 % API 3,390 5,251 (1,861 ) (35 )% Total net revenues $ 84,688 $ 79,790 $ 4,898 6 %

Changes in net revenues were primarily driven by:

Increased sale of Primatene ® Mist primarily resulting from the continued success of our nationwide television, radio, and digital campaign, as well as a short-term increase due to “pantry loading” towards the end of the quarter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Mist primarily resulting from the continued success of our nationwide television, radio, and digital campaign, as well as a short-term increase due to “pantry loading” towards the end of the quarter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic Phytonadione and naloxone sales increased due to higher unit volumes

Epinephrine sales increased due to increased unit volumes and an increase in average selling price

Enoxaparin sales decreased due to lower unit volumes and lower average selling price, as there was a competitor shortage that resulted in higher volumes in the first quarter of 2019

Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2020 2019 Dollars % (in thousands) Net revenues $ 84,688 $ 79,790 $ 4,898 6 % Cost of revenues 47,865 48,887 (1,022 ) (2 )% Gross profit $ 36,823 $ 30,903 $ 5,920 19 % as % of net revenues 43 % 39 %

Changes in cost of revenues and the resulting increase to gross margin were primarily driven by:

Increased sales of Primatene ® Mist and phytonadione, both of which have higher margins

Mist and phytonadione, both of which have higher margins Primatene® Mist was magnified by the use of API and components which were expensed to pre-launch inventory in prior years

Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2020 2019 Dollars % (in thousands) Selling, distribution and marketing $ 3,294 $ 3,141 $ 153 5 % General and administrative 10,746 16,327 (5,581 ) (34 )% Research and development 15,303 14,607 696 5 %

Marketing and distribution expenses increased primarily related to Primatene ® Mist, including the cost of a national television and radio marketing campaign, which began in July 2019

Mist, including the cost of a national television and radio marketing campaign, which began in July 2019 General and administrative expenses decreased primarily due to lower legal expenses as a result of recent litigation settlements

Research and development expenses increased primarily due the increased clinical trial expenses for our generic product pipeline, largely for our inhalation abbreviated new drug applications, or ANDAs.

Cash flow provided by operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $1.5 million.

Impact of COVID-19

Except for the increased sales of Primatene® Mist and some hospital products, the financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, were not significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Other than a temporary delay in re-opening our facility in China after the Lunar New Year celebration, our production facilities in all of our locations continued to operate in substantially the same manner during the quarter as they had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic with the adoption of enhanced safety measures intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It is not possible at this time to estimate the impact that COVID-19 could have on our business, as the impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted.

Pipeline Information

The Company currently has six ANDAs filed with the FDA targeting products with a market size of approximately $1.8 billion, three biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $13 billion, and nine generic products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $12 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. The Company is currently developing four proprietary products, including a new drug application for intranasal naloxone.

Amphastar’s Chinese subsidiary, ANP, currently has 14 Drug Master Files, or DMFs, on file with the FDA and is developing several additional DMFs.

Company Information

Amphastar is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company’s finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.

Amphastar’s logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar, including, but not limited to Amphastar®, Primatene®, Amphadase® and Cortrosyn®, are the property of Amphastar.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is disclosing non-GAAP financial measures when providing financial results. The Company believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations (and comparisons of its current operations with historical and future operations) would be difficult if the disclosure of its financial results were limited to financial measures prepared only in accordance with GAAP. As a result, the Company is disclosing certain non-GAAP results, including (i) Adjusted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributed to Amphastar and (ii) Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributed to Amphastar’s shareholders, which exclude amortization expense, share-based compensation, impairment charges, and legal settlements, in order to supplement investors’ and other readers’ understanding and assessment of the Company’s financial performance because the Company’s management uses these measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. Whenever the Company uses such non-GAAP measures, it will provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures set forth below and should consider non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding future financial performance, backlog, sales and marketing of its products, market size and growth, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, including the DMFs of ANP, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to its pipeline of product candidates, its share buyback program and other future events, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related responses of business and governments to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our business operations and results of operations. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Amphastar’s historical performance and its current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Amphastar’s business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2020. In particular, the extent of COVID-19’s impact on our business will depend on several factors, including the severity, duration and extent of the pandemic, as well as actions taken by governments, businesses, and consumers in response to the pandemic, all of which continue to evolve and remain uncertain at this time. You can locate these reports through the Company’s website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause Amphastar’s expectations to change.

Table I

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net revenues $ 84,688 $ 79,790 Cost of revenues 47,865 48,887 Gross profit 36,823 30,903 Operating expenses: Selling, distribution, and marketing 3,294 3,141 General and administrative 10,746 16,327 Research and development 15,303 14,607 Total operating expenses 29,343 34,075 Income (loss) from operations 7,480 (3,172 ) Non-operating expenses, net (1,675 ) (461 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 5,805 (3,633 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 2,280 (1,479 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,525 $ (2,154 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (424 ) $ (3,022 ) Net income attributable to Amphastar $ 3,949 $ 868 Net income per share attributable to Amphastar shareholders: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.02 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to Amphastar shareholders: Basic 46,408 46,744 Diluted 48,248 50,416

Table II

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,845 $ 73,685 Restricted cash 1,865 1,865 Short-term investments 12,203 11,675 Restricted short-term investments 2,290 2,290 Accounts receivable, net 57,784 45,376 Inventories 107,900 110,501 Income tax refunds and deposits 814 311 Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,023 9,538 Total current assets 246,724 255,241 Property, plant, and equipment, net 231,476 233,856 Finance lease right-of-use assets 798 887 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,934 18,805 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 40,472 41,153 Other assets 11,192 11,156 Deferred tax assets 24,235 25,873 Total assets $ 572,831 $ 586,971 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 65,438 $ 77,051 Income taxes payable 2,994 2,042 Current portion of long-term debt 11,458 7,741 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,481 3,175 Total current liabilities 83,371 90,009 Long-term reserve for income tax liabilities 3,425 3,425 Long-term debt, net of current portion 36,410 39,394 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 15,230 16,315 Deferred tax liabilities 765 867 Other long-term liabilities 10,257 9,433 Total liabilities 149,458 159,443 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock: par value $0.0001; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock: par value $0.0001; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 52,864,991 and 46,306,103 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and 52,495,483 and 46,495,483 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 371,144 367,305 Retained earnings 120,319 116,370 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,461 ) (4,687 ) Treasury stock (108,493 ) (97,627 ) Total Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stockholders’ equity 377,514 381,366 Non-controlling interests 45,859 46,162 Total equity 423,373 427,528 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 572,831 $ 586,971

Table III

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,525 $ (2,154 ) Adjusted for: Intangible amortization 258 270 Share-based compensation 5,282 4,674 Impairment of long-lived assets 14 137 Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments (1,004 ) (935 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 8,075 $ 1,992 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (308 ) $ (2,893 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar $ 8,383 $ 4,885 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Amphastar shareholders: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.10 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Amphastar shareholders: Basic 46,408 46,744 Diluted 48,248 50,416





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Selling, General Research Income Non-controlling Cost of distribution and and tax provision interest revenue and marketing administrative development (benefit) adjustment GAAP $ 47,865 $ 3,294 $ 10,746 $ 15,303 $ 2,280 $ (424 ) Intangible amortization (224 ) — (34 ) — — 11 Share-based compensation (1,359 ) (107 ) (3,219 ) (597 ) — 127 Impairment of long-lived assets (10 ) — (4 ) — — 1 Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments — — — — 1,004 (23 ) Non-GAAP $ 46,272 $ 3,187 $ 7,489 $ 14,706 $ 3,284 $ (308 )





Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Selling, General Research Income Non-controlling Cost of distribution and and tax provision interest revenue and marketing administrative development (benefit) adjustment GAAP $ 48,887 $ 3,141 $ 16,327 $ 14,607 $ (1,479 ) $ (3,022 ) Intangible amortization (230 ) — (40 ) — — 11 Share-based compensation (1,279 ) (94 ) (2,791 ) (510 ) — 94 Impairment of long-lived assets (22 ) — (9 ) (106 ) — 48 Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments — — — — 935 (24 ) Non-GAAP $ 47,356 $ 3,047 $ 13,487 $ 13,991 $ (544 ) $ (2,893 )



