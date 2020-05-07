OpGen Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Total Revenue for Q1 2020 was approximately $617,000 (excluding Curetis Revenue)

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease, reported today its stand-alone financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and provided a business update. Total OpGen revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was approximately $617,000 down from $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. Revenue from Curetis and Ares, OpGen’s wholly owned subsidiaries, was approximately $900,000 for the first quarter generating a pro-forma combined unaudited revenue of over $1.5 million. OpGen’s cash as of March 31, 2020 was approximately $11.5 million, up significantly from the $2.7 million as of December 31, 2019. This amount did not include the approximately $900,000 in cash held by Curetis and Ares at March 31, 2020.

Oliver Schacht, President and CEO of OpGen commented, “Despite the unprecedented global crisis situation with COVID-19, we are pleased with our first quarter results and remain confident in the strength of our 2020 pipeline. We acknowledge that this is an ever-changing situation and are prepared to mitigate any further potential impact that COVID-19 might have on our global operations. We would like to reassure you that as a company we are resilient and OpGen with its subsidiaries Curetis and Ares Genetics boasts a strong proprietary product portfolio that is extremely agile, flexible and has elements in place to rapidly identity, develop and create potential offerings needed to address future infectious disease outbreaks.”

Mr. Schacht continued, “We expect the CoV-2 rapid PCR test kit sales in Europe to continue contributing positively to our top-line revenue in Q2 of 2020. Since mid-March 2020, we sold approximately 15,000 CoV-2 tests into our distribution network. Additionally, we recently announced our collaboration with Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet to test COVID-19 pneumonia patients with Unyvero HPN panel for bacterial co-infections. Due to the nature of the CoV-2 virus, we believe it is crucial to be able to rapidly detect a comprehensive spectrum of bacterial and fungal pathogens and antibiotic resistance markers in lower respiratory tract specimens that could be a critical factor in saving patients lives during the ongoing pandemic. The study has already started and we expect to see initial results in the coming weeks.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results of OpGen, Inc. Stand-alone

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was approximately $617,000 down from $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. This decrease can be attributed to Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas® Lighthouse revenue, which was approximately $254,000, while revenues from the company’s rapid FISH products decreased to $363,000. Curetis and Ares revenue was approximately $900,000 for the first quarter generating a pro forma combined unaudited revenue of over $1.5 million.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $4.6 million, compared with $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $3.9 million or $0.53 per share, compared with $3.9 million or $8.25 per share in the first quarter of 2019.

The Company also provided the following business updates that were achieved during the first quarter of 2020:

Successful closure of the business combination between OpGen and Curetis on April 1, 2020. At the closing, William E. Rhodes III, the former chairman of the Supervisory Board of Curetis N.V., was appointed chairman of the board of OpGen, and Oliver Schacht, Ph.D., the former Chief Executive Officer of Curetis N.V., was appointed the President and Chief Executive Officer of OpGen and to the board of directors;

The newly formed board of directors of OpGen now also includes Evan Jones, former Chairman and CEO of OpGen, Don Elsey, Mario Crovetto, and Prabhavathi Fernandes, PhD;

Announced the start of an investigator initiated collaboration with Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, to identify bacterial co-infections in patients admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 pneumonia using the Unyvero HPN panel;

OpGen significantly improved its working capital position in the first quarter of 2020 through $5.8 million of sales under the company’s ATM program and $8.1 million in proceeds from the exercise of warrants issued in the company’s public offering in October 2019;

Clinical trials were initiated during the first quarter of 2020 at nine participating sites for the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel (Urine) test. Testing and the trial have been suspended due to hospital actions to focus resources on the COVID-19 pandemic;

Acuitas Lighthouse® was utilized in a research study conducted by the Mayo Clinic to predict phenotypic resistance and antimicrobial susceptibility among clinical isolates, with findings published in Diagnostic Microbiology & Infectious Disease; and

Curetis, Ares Genetics, and BGI announced a partnership around BGI’s CoV-2 test kit commercialization in Europe; Curetis has begun selling the BGI CoV-2 product via its distribution network in EMEA during Q1 2020 and to date has sold over 15,000 tests into its distribution network.

Additional key business updates and strategic milestones include:

OpGen’ expects that its submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for clearance of the Acuitas® AMR Gene Panel (Isolates) for the detection of antimicrobial resistance genes in bacterial isolates is nearing completion. OpGen has responded, and is continuing to respond, to the FDA’s additional information requests and now anticipates approaching a clearance decision for the Acuitas® AMR Gene Panel for isolates. Exact timing is unknown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic;

OpGen successfully achieved the last of the first year milestones in the groundbreaking collaboration with the New York State Department of Health and ILÚM Health Solutions, LLC, to develop a state-of-the-art research program to detect, track, and manage antimicrobial-resistant infections at healthcare institutions statewide. In response to the COVID-19 emergency in New York State, testing under the program has been put on hold by the Wadsworth Center and participating hospitals; however, the parties are currently engaged in active negotiations and discussions for a second year of the collaboration and expect to resume the project and expand it into its second year once the COVID-19 situation permits;

OpGen’s subsidiary Ares Genetics in April announced that a study on the feasibility and potential of antibiotic susceptibility testing and bacterial pathogen identification using next-generation sequencing (NGS) has been pre-published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology . The study was performed by Ares Genetics GmbH and Curetis GmbH, and scientists at the Max Perutz Labs (Austria), a joint venture of the University of Vienna and the Medical University of Vienna, and the Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN, U.S.A.); and

. The study was performed by Ares Genetics GmbH and Curetis GmbH, and scientists at the Max Perutz Labs (Austria), a joint venture of the University of Vienna and the Medical University of Vienna, and the Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN, U.S.A.); and Curetis and Quaphaco entered into an exclusive three-year distribution partnership for the Unyvero product line in Vietnam; the contract includes minimum commitments by Quaphaco totaling approximately $ 2.1 million over the initial three-year term.

Mr. Schacht continued, “We have a strong pipeline heading into the second quarter of 2020 despite the unique market challenges presented at this time. With the anticipated near term FDA clearance decision and subsequent launch of our Acuitas AMR Gene Panel product for isolate and the exciting combination of the Acuitas Lighthouse® database with the ARESdb, our strong, proprietary product pipeline attests to our ability to deliver premier AI-powered bioinformatics solutions and diagnostic products. We are especially excited about an upcoming major milestone in the Ares collaboration with its strategic R&D collaboration partner, a leading global IVD corporation, where completion of the R&D phase is expected for the third quarter this year. The IVD corporate partner has pre-funded an option which upon exercise would then grant it 90 days of exclusive negotiations with Ares regarding a potential future partnering and licensing deal.”

About OpGen, Inc.

OpGen, Inc. (Gaithersburg, MD, USA) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, we are developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen’s product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction.

For more information, please visit www.opgen.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements regarding OpGen’s first quarter 2020 results, the integration of Opgen with its acquired subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, the current business and strategic initiatives of OpGen, and the impact of COVID-19 on the company and general market conditions. These statements and other statements regarding OpGen’s future plans and goals constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully, timely and cost-effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product and services offerings, the rate of adoption of our products and services by hospitals and other healthcare providers, the realization of expected benefits of our business combination transaction with Curetis GmbH, the success of our commercialization efforts, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s operations, financial results, and commercialization efforts as well as on capital markets and general economic conditions, the effect on our business of existing and new regulatory requirements, and other economic and competitive factors. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with OpGen's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OpGen, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,469,455 $ 2,708,223 Accounts receivable, net 165,931 567,811 Inventory, net 436,683 473,030 Note receivable 4,808,712 2,521,479 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 264,013 396,760 Total current assets 17,144,794 6,667,303 Property and equipment, net 102,579 130,759 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 826,243 958,590 Operating lease right-of-use assets 885,882 1,043,537 Goodwill 600,814 600,814 Intangible assets, net — 817,550 Other noncurrent assets 203,212 203,271 Total assets $ 19,763,524 $ 10,421,824 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,054,261 $ 1,056,035 Accrued compensation and benefits 988,291 855,994 Accrued liabilities 1,047,019 1,046,661 Deferred revenue 9,808 9,808 Short-term notes payable 348,494 373,599 Short-term finance lease liabilities 517,042 579,030 Short-term operating lease liabilities 947,610 1,017,414 Total current liabilities 4,912,525 4,938,541 Note payable 163,401 329,456 Long-term finance lease liabilities 212,798 313,263 Long-term operating lease liabilities 392,106 547,225 Total liabilities 5,680,830 6,128,485 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 12,468,214 and

5,582,280 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively 124,682 55,823 Additional paid-in capital 192,410,127 178,779,814 Accumulated deficit (178,474,277 ) (174,524,983 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 22,162 (17,315 ) Total stockholders’ equity 14,082,694 4,293,339 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 19,763,524 $ 10,421,824





OpGen, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue Product sales $ 366,933 $ 520,177 Collaboration revenue 250,000 500,000 Total revenue 616,933 1,020,177 Operating expenses Cost of products sold 276,554 220,702 Cost of services 137,666 144,482 Research and development 1,217,556 1,776,382 General and administrative 1,701,448 1,747,585 Sales and marketing 282,277 372,233 Transaction costs 245,322 — Impairment of intangible assets 750,596 — Impairment of right-of-use asset — 520,759 Total operating expenses 4,611,419 4,782,143 Operating loss (3,994,486 ) (3,761,966 ) Other income (expense) Interest and other income (expense) 87,335 (24,422 ) Interest expense (38,267 ) (56,444 ) Foreign currency transaction losses (3,876 ) (10,351 ) Change in fair value of derivative financial instruments — 67 Total other income (expense) 45,192 (91,150 ) Loss before income taxes (3,949,294 ) (3,853,116 ) Provision for income taxes — — Net loss $ (3,949,294 ) $ (3,853,116 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (8.25 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 7,393,232 467,286 Net loss $ (3,949,294 ) $ (3,853,116 ) Other comprehensive income - foreign currency translation 39,477 2,826 Comprehensive loss $ (3,909,817 ) $ (3,850,290 )



