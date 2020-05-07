There were 900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,526 in the last 365 days.

iRhythm Technologies Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Revenue of $63.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020
    ○  31% increase compared to first quarter revenue reported in 2019
    ○  8% sequential growth versus fourth quarter 2019
    ○  Estimated impact of $2.0 million due to COVID-19

  • Gross margin was 74.7%
    ○  90 basis point year-over-year contraction over reported gross margin

  • Enacted numerous measures designed to keep employees and healthcare providers safe, ensure business continuity, reduce operating expense, and preserve cash in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic 

“Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 virus and its widespread impact on the healthcare sector, we had an exceptionally strong start to the year. Recognizing the growing threat of the pandemic, our team began to identify and subsequently take the steps necessary to protect our employees and our communities while continuing to deliver our Zio service. We quickly implemented protocols that have allowed us to deliver uninterrupted patient care with our Zio platform, thus ensuring an ongoing opportunity for physicians to continue to diagnose cardiac arrhythmias, as well as provide continuity of care,” said Kevin King, CEO. “The components of our near and mid-term strategy remain sound and we expect these to continue to drive expansion of our business as the recovery takes hold and in a longer-term post-recovery environment.” 

First Quarter Financial Results
Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased 31% to $63.5 million, from $48.3 million during the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to increased salesforce productivity, expansion into new accounts, improved penetration of existing accounts, and the successful launch of Zio AT.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was $47.5 million, or 74.7% gross margin, compared to $36.6 million, or gross margin of 75.6%, during the same period in 2019.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $56.7 million, compared to $44.8 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in operating expenses was driven by salesforce expansion, organizational support for the company’s network sales strategy, expansion of R&D activities, bad debt expense associated with higher sales volumes and general administrative expenditures.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $9.1 million, or a loss of $0.34 per share, compared with net loss of $8.3 million, or a loss of $0.34 per share, for the same period in 2019.

Guidance for Full Year 2020
iRhythm withdrew its previously announced annual guidance for 2020 on April 9, 2020. Given the uncertain scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company remains unable to accurately estimate the impact of the pandemic on its future operations and financial results.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding financial guidance, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, market opportunity, ability to penetrate the market, operating plans and expectations for economic recovery. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the Form 10-K on March 2, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. iRhythm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
       
  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,514     $ 20,462  
Short-term investments 65,256     120,089  
Accounts receivable, net 24,211     23,867  
Inventory 4,227     4,037  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,223     4,337  
Total current assets 154,431     172,792  
Long-term investments     8,030  
Property and equipment, net 28,454     26,464  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 89,249     90,124  
Goodwill 862     862  
Other assets 9,944     7,940  
Total assets $ 282,940     $ 306,212  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 5,544     $ 8,243  
Accrued liabilities 23,247     32,714  
Deferred revenue 1,115     1,251  
Debt, current portion 4,861     1,944  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion 8,078     7,914  
Total current liabilities 42,845     52,066  
Debt, noncurrent portion 30,076     32,989  
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 85,042     85,748  
Total liabilities 157,963     170,803  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred Stock      
Common stock 25     25  
Additional paid-in capital 394,507     395,695  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 364     82  
Accumulated deficit (269,919 )   (260,393 )
Total stockholders’ equity 124,977     135,409  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 282,940     $ 306,212  
       


 
IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
     
    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2020   2019
Revenue, net   $ 63,535     $ 48,334  
Cost of revenue   16,063     11,773  
Gross profit   47,472     36,561  
Operating expenses:        
Research and development   8,415     6,699  
Selling, general and administrative   48,230     38,066  
Total operating expenses   56,645     44,765  
Loss from operations   (9,173 )   (8,204 )
Interest expense   (380 )   (409 )
Other income, net   505     375  
Loss before income taxes   (9,048 )   (8,238 )
Income tax provision   17     12  
Net loss   $ (9,065 )   $ (8,250 )
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted   $ (0.34 )   $ (0.34 )
Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted   26,839,870     $ 24,474,308  
               

Primary Logo

