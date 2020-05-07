Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings” or the “Company”) announced today it will report first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.nclhltdinvestor.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 30 days following the call.
About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce nine additional ships through 2027.
|Investor Relations and Media Contacts
|
Andrea DeMarco
(305) 468-2339
InvestorRelations@nclcorp.com
|
Jessica John
(786) 913-2902
